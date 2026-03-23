PetSmart Charities Awards $3 Million in Grants to Local Shelters Ahead of National Adoption Week

Funding helps local animal shelters prepare adoptable pets for in-store adoption events from March 23–29, 2026 for National Adoption Week

PHOENIX, March 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ahead of its annual National Adoption Week, PetSmart Charities® has awarded $3 million in grants to community animal welfare organizations nationwide to support in-store adoption programs that help animals find loving homes. From March 23–29, 2026, local animal shelters will bring adoptable pets—including dogs, cats, rabbits, and small animals of all ages and personalities—to PetSmart stores across the country to connect people and pets.

PetSmart Charities National Adoption Week is March 23—29

Over the last five years, shelters have continued to experience overcrowding as dogs continue to remain longer at shelters – according to the 2025 Hill's Pet Nutrition State of Shelter Pet Adoption Report. Large dogs are especially in need of loving homes.

As local shelters cope with the demand, funding from PetSmart Charities supports the needs of adoptable pets including veterinary care, enrichment and nutrition, to ensure they're ready for placement in loving homes. Adopting a new best friend at an in-store event can save lives, bring more joy to families and ease the burden of local animal shelters working to give every pet the love and attention they need to thrive.

"Each year, I'm still inspired by every National Adoption Week as families across the country open their hearts and homes to pets in need," said Aimee Gilbreath, president of PetSmart Charities. "This year, we're excited to further its momentum through $3 million in adoption support grants to our animal shelter partners working tirelessly to intake new pets, support their adoption journey and help every pet find the loving home they've been waiting for."

"Adoption changes everything—for pets and for the people who welcome them home," said Meghan Lehman, senior manager, shelter brand engagement at Hill's Pet Nutrition. "We're proud to sponsor PetSmart Charities National Adoption Week and to stand behind the shelter partners and volunteers who make it possible for more pets to find loving homes. And, to help adopted pets get a healthy start, Hill's is happy to provide adopter kits, including a starter bag of Hill's Science Diet for all new pet parents who adopt in-store during this special week."

PetSmart Charities National Adoption Week Details

During PetSmart Charities National Adoption Week, thousands of local shelters will bring adoptable pets into nearly every PetSmart store across the U.S. and Puerto Rico. Potential pet parents will have the chance to interact with adoptable pets, with staff and volunteers available to help educate potential adopters on pet care needs and provide adoption resources.

Dates: March 23–29, 2026

March 23–29, 2026 Locations: Nearly every PetSmart store across the U.S. and Puerto Rico. Visit PetSmart.com to find a store near you.

Those interested in other ways to support adoptable pets can still make an impact by donating funds to help pets in need at PetSmartCharities.org . They can also find their match when the time is right by visiting PetSmartCharities.org/adopt-a-pet to view adoptable pets, adoption centers, and upcoming events.

About PetSmart Charities®

PetSmart Charities is committed to making the world a better place for pets and all who love them. Through its in-store adoption program in all PetSmart® stores across the U.S. and Puerto Rico, PetSmart Charities has helped 11 million pets (and counting) connect with loving families. PetSmart Charities also provides grant funding to support organizations that advocate and care for the well-being of all pets and their families. Its efforts connect pets with loving homes, improve access to affordable veterinary care, and support families in times of crises with access to pet food, shelter, and disaster response. Each year, millions of generous supporters help pets in need by donating to PetSmart Charities directly at PetSmartCharities.org , while shopping at PetSmart.com , and by using the PIN pads at checkout registers inside PetSmart® stores. PetSmart Charities efficiently uses more than 90 cents of every dollar donated to fulfill its mission, granting more than $600 million since its inception in 1994. The organization is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that has received a Four-Star Rating from Charity Navigator consecutively since 2003— placing it among the top one percent of rated charities.

About PetSmart

PetSmart is the leading omni-channel pet retailer in North America with a mission to help everyone experience more joy with pets. The company offers a compelling assortment of pet care essentials, exclusive brands and must-have items for each season, along with expert pet services. With nearly 1,700 stores across the U.S., Canada and Puerto Rico – plus a seamless shopping experience at PetSmart.com and through the PetSmart app – PetSmart's convenient shopping options are complete with autoship, same-day delivery and in-store pickup. Expert services include a professional grooming salon in every store, veterinary care in more than 700 locations, pet training, and Doggie Day Camp and PetsHotel overnight boarding in many locations. The PetSmart Treats Rewards loyalty program provides value to pet parents through personalized offers and points on every purchase that can be used for future savings.

About Hill's Pet Nutrition

Founded 75 years ago with an unwavering commitment to science-led pet nutrition, Hill's Pet Nutrition is on a mission to help enrich and lengthen the special relationships between people and their pets.

Hill's is dedicated to pioneering research for dogs and cats through its team of 220+ veterinarians, PhD nutritionists, and food scientists, developing innovations in pet health.

Hill's Prescription Diet therapeutic nutrition and Hill's Science Diet everyday wellness products are available worldwide at veterinary clinics and pet specialty retailers. Learn more at HillsPet.com .

SOURCE PetSmart Charities, Inc.