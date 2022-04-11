Patrick Byrne and Joe Flynn's The America Project Announces Key Hire

Latino's For America First Co-Founder, Bianca Gracia, has been brought on as the Chief Strategist focusing on the Spanish Conservative Market

SARASOTA, Fla., April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The America Project, founded by Patrick Byrne, General Flynn and Joe Flynn, is a 501c4 non-profit dedicated to election integrity, is expanding its staff to include a key political veteran.

Bianca Gracia, Co-founder of Latinos for America First, will serve as TAP's Chief Strategist going into the 2022 and 2024 election cycles. Gracia, a former Democrat who was inspired by President Trump's historic campaign in 2016, left the Democrat party nearly two decades ago when she realized the party didn't align with her America First beliefs.

Gracia is a regular commentator on Fox News and Steve Bannon's War Room broadcast, where she continues to advocate for President Trump's legacies and policies. As part of her role as TAP's Chief Strategist, Gracia will focus on the Spanish conservative market in places like Florida and Texas, along with other areas in America where conservative Hispanic populations are on the rise. This will include everything from educating voters about how to document irregularities in the voting process, promoting Hispanic community involvement and media training.

"To work alongside the Flynns and Patrick Byrne is a great honor. What they have planned through The America Project to educate the American people on voter fraud and attacks on our election integrity will be crucial if we intend on saving the nation from the corruption of the political establishment on both sides of the aisle," stated Gracia.

