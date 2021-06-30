Patrick Cleary Named Mid-Central Regional Sales Director at Purchasing Power®

In his new role, Cleary will oversee regional strategic sales efforts directed toward benefit brokers and the targeted employer clients they represent. He is charged with building new broker segments to generate lasting business relationships representing the Purchasing Power program and its financial flexibility advantages for employees. Cleary's sales activity will be targeted to Illinois, Iowa, Colorado, Arizona, Nebraska and Utah.

"Pat brings to Purchasing Power a highly successful employee benefits career as a group insurance sales manager and sales executive," said Wilbert. "His considerable experience and relationships with national consultants in this industry provides valuable insight and understanding of how we can best serve our broker partners and their clients. We're excited to see what new strategies Pat will bring to our sales efforts."

Prior to joining Purchasing Power, Cleary served as managing director for ARAG North America, a global provider of legal insurance, where he was responsible for all new business development for the Midwest Region. In this capacity, Cleary's region led ARAG in sales results for 2018, 2019 and 2020. Prior to this, Cleary held a number of senior sales and sales leadership positions with insurance and benefit companies, including 13 years with UNUM Life Insurance Company and 10 years with Prudential Group Insurance.

Cleary earned a Bachelor of Science in insurance from Illinois Wesleyan University in Bloomington, IL. Additionally, he is certified in organizational leadership and strategic sales management by The University of Chicago Graduate School of Business, and in leadership development by The Center of Creative Leadership in Colorado Springs. Cleary previously served on the board of directors for Midtown Educational Foundation and has been actively involved in fundraising activities for Misericordia, dedicated to the care and support of the intellectually and developmentally disabled.

Purchasing Power serves employees as a voluntary benefit offered through large businesses including Fortune 500 companies, trade associations, unions and government agencies. Using the employee purchase program, workers may purchase from 40,000 brand-name consumer products and household necessities, including major appliances, electronics, furniture, automobile tires and vacation packages through payroll deduction. They make manageable, fixed payments over 6 or 12 months with no ballooning interest, credit checks, hidden fees, or late fees associated with high-interest credit cards and other sub-prime financing options.

