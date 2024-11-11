TRAVERSE CITY, Mich., Nov. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE: HGTY), an automotive enthusiast brand and leading specialty vehicle insurance provider, announced today a new docuseries, Back on Track, following actor Patrick Dempsey's return to racing. Produced in collaboration with the Mobil 1 team, Back on Track is a four-part series that features "behind-the-scenes" access as Dempsey seeks to conquer the Porsche Endurance Challenge North America, master his Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS Clubsport and foster the necessary team spirit to thrive and win.

Patrick Dempsey Returns to Racing in Back on Track Docuseries from the Mobil 1™ brand and Hagerty

Back on Track is set to premiere on Monday, November 11 via Hagerty Media's YouTube and Samsung TV+ channels. Be sure to tune in to the exhilarating action both on- and off-track at the following:

Episode 1 premiere: Monday, November 11 at 8 a.m. Eastern

o Hagerty Media's YouTube – Episode 1 Link

o Samsung TV+ channels (channels: 2545 in the U.S., 1195 in Canada)

Episodes 2, 3 and 4 will debut on November 18 , November 25 and December 5

"This has been an exciting project to work on with Mobil 1, Porsche and Hagerty," said Patrick Dempsey. "I have really enjoyed reuniting with Patrick Long. We've had a great season and hope to finish strong in Austin."

The docuseries invites racing fans and motorsports enthusiasts to follow along as Dempsey and teammate Patrick Long pilot the #98 Wright Motorsports Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS Clubsport through the 2024 race season. This year, the races began with 60-minute competitions at Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas, before stops at Road America in Wisconsin and Sonoma Raceway in California. The final, and longest race of the year – a six-hour enduro – takes place at Circuit of the Americas.

"It was an honor to celebrate Patrick Dempsey's iconic return to racing by collaborating with him as he competed in the newly launched Porsche Endurance Challenge North America series," shares Ryan Allen, Brand & Partnerships Manager of North America, on behalf of the Mobil 1 team. "Now, with the Back on Track docuseries, we have the opportunity to invite fans nationwide to follow along his journey back into the driver's seat. Put simply, it is our shared passion of driving that makes this such a natural fit."

Dempsey and Long have raced together under various banners throughout the years. Dempsey has stood on the podium at the world's most iconic races, including the 24 Hours of LeMans and the Rolex 24 at Daytona, while Long, a fellow Porsche ambassador, has a rich racing career, previously winning the 24 Hours of LeMans, the Rolex 24 at Daytona and 12 Hours of Sebring. Back on Track also features racer Tanner Foust, whose background includes winning the Formula Drift Championship twice and becoming the US Rallycross Champion three years in a row. This will notably be Foust's first time in a sanctioned sports car series.

Additionally, during the docuseries, the Mobil 1 brand will unveil a bespoke livery for Dempsey's Porsche, which will feature a unique black and gold theme to commemorate the brand's 50th anniversary. Dempsey's Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS Clubsport is sponsored by Porsche AG/Porsche Motorsport North America, the Mobil 1 brand, Hagerty, RAFA Racing Club and Dream Drives for Kids.

"We're so grateful to Patrick Dempsey and the Mobil 1 brand for helping us bring this series to life. At Hagerty, we cherish driving and the racers like Dempsey who hone their skills through competitive motorsports," explains Larry Webster, Senior Vice President of Media and Editorial for Hagerty. "We believe that the love of cars and driving is a unifying force, and through this series you'll see not just on-track action, but how a team works together to win. Plus, audiences will see Dempsey's skill behind the wheel and his motorsports passion."

Back on Track was produced by the Mobil 1 team and Hagerty Media and directed by award-winning television producer Robert Dalrymple.

