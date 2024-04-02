Patrick Kane joins Assurity as Senior Sales Manager for Individual Sales

LINCOLN, Neb., April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Patrick Kane joined Assurity as its new Senior Sales Manager for the Northeast region, where he and Regional Wholesaler Christy Magorian will be the point of contact for thirteen states and the District of Columbia.

He brings more than two decades of insurance experience to his new role. He has previously held management positions across the industry, developing close relationships with independent distribution, banks and benefit firms to grow life and disability insurance sales.

"Patrick is a natural fit for the Assurity team," says Nathan Driskill, Vice President of Individual Sales. "He's a strategic thinker with an eye toward future growth, and I'm excited to see what he can bring to the table."

Kane lives in Wilbraham, Massachusetts with his wife Monica and two daughters. He is a former member of the Massachusetts Air National Guard where he served for 16 years. He and his wife enjoy traveling, supporting Boston sports teams and spending time with family and their first grandchild.

About Assurity : As a mutual organization, Assurity was founded on the simple concept of people coming together to support each other in moments of need. We help people through difficult times by providing affordable insurance protection that's easy to understand and buy. We all share in the future we create and believe in using our business as a force for good.

SOURCE Assurity