Patrick Magoon To Receive American Heart Association's Prestigious Heart Of Gold Award At 2020 Chicago Heart Ball

CHICAGO, Dec. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Patrick Magoon, outgoing president and chief executive officer at Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago, will receive the American Heart Association's prestigious Heart of Gold Award at the Chicago Heart Ball on Saturday, April 4. The award is given to a member of the community who demonstrates a relentless commitment to creating a world of longer, healthier lives.

"I am humbled to be named this year's Chicago Heart Ball Heart of Gold honoree," said Magoon. "During my 40 plus years in health care, I have seen tremendous advances in pediatric heart care because of organizations like the American Heart Association, a true leader in cardiovascular innovation, research and education. Perhaps nowhere are these efforts more important than the impact they have had in the lives of children. Because of breakthrough developments in surgery and technology, we are now seeing babies born with congenital heart conditions living well into adulthood. It is amazing to see the AHA's mission in action and I am honored to play some small part in it."

Mr. Magoon joined the staff at Lurie Children's as an intern in 1977. Twenty years later, in 1997, he was named the hospital's president and chief executive officer. Under his leadership, the number of children served by the hospital has increased by 50 percent, research funding from the National Institutes of Health has more than quadrupled, and community benefit investment exceeds $100 million annually.

A tireless advocate in all matters of children's health, Mr. Magoon has been an active volunteer for the American Heart Association. He served as co-chair of the 2015 Chicago Heart Ball, raising vital funds for the Heart Association's medical research and community engagement initiatives. Under his leadership, Lurie Children's placed a hands-only CPR kiosk at their facility, the first hospital in the country to do so. Since it was installed in 2017, the kiosk has trained thousands of people in this lifesaving skill.

"It is a pleasure to recognize Patrick Magoon with the 2020 Heart of Gold award," said Lisa Hinton, the American Heart Association's Metro Chicago executive director. "He is a gifted and humble leader with an unwavering dedication to the patients and families he serves. We are grateful for his commitment to the health of Chicago's children and his unrelenting efforts to advance the work of the American Heart Association."

Mr. Magoon has taken a major role in both federal and state arenas on issues such as Medicaid reform for medically complex children, graduate medical education, pediatric research and child safety. He is past chairman of the Board of Trustees for the National Association of Children's Hospitals and Related Institutions/National Association of Children's Hospitals (now called Children's Hospital Association) and has provided a high level of expertise through service on numerous committees. He also is past chairman of the Board of Trustees for the Illinois Hospital Association and currently serves on the board of the Economic Club of Chicago and the Commercial Club.

SOURCE American Heart Association