Patriot Family Financial Joins Forces with Integrity to Expand Health Solutions for Seniors

One of the country's fastest growing agencies combines with Integrity to fuel even more growth by leveraging best-in-class technology and shared services

DALLAS, May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Integrity Marketing Group, LLC ("Integrity"), a leading distributor of life and health insurance, and provider of wealth management and retirement planning solutions, today announced it has partnered with Patriot Family Financial, a leading independent marketing organization ("IMO") based in Fredericksburg, Virginia, and led by Sean Schickel, President. Financial terms of the partnership were not disclosed.

"Sean Schickel is the type of remarkable and thoughtful leader that Integrity is thrilled to support. He meets opportunities head on and creates solutions that bring success," explained Bryan W. Adams, Co-Founder and CEO of Integrity. "At Integrity, we take flourishing companies like Patriot Family Financial and deliver them a suite of resources and technology that allows them to reach new heights. Partnering with Integrity will only amplify the success of Patriot Family Financial. Sean's level of leadership and his unique perspective are amazing additions. We're inspired by his commitment to service in every capacity of his life, and we are honored to welcome his entire team to Integrity!" 

Prior to founding Patriot Family Financial in 2018, Schickel served in the United States Marine Corps for 24 years. His service included leading hundreds of Marines in combat and serving as the Marine Corps lead planner for the 2013 Presidential Inauguration of President Barack Obama. Schickel brings his military management and leadership principles to the robust agent training program developed at Patriot Family Financial. The agency is renowned for growing agents into top producers by inspiring client trust and focusing on finding solutions to client needs.

"Integrity's core values of service and respect strongly resonate with me," shared Sean Schickel, President of Patriot Family Financial. "Not only is Integrity breaking new ground to help consumers connect with the right coverage and plans, they also care deeply about their partners and agents. Much like how the Marine Corps transforms civilians into elite soldiers, Integrity's deep and diverse offerings have the power to transform agencies into top-level industry leaders. Its end-to-end platform and shared services enhance the support and servicing process for our agents so they can put even more focus on helping their clients. We're already one of the country's fastest growing agencies, and this partnership will help us serve more people and create something truly special together."

Integrity's best-in-class technology resources help ensure that bourgeoning companies like Patriot Family Financial remain on the cutting edge of insurtech. The full-stack platform's innovative and rapidly expanding capabilities include instantaneous quoting and enrollment with MedicareCENTER, intuitive customer relationship management software, insightful data and analytics, and access to the MarketingCENTER portal, an on-demand system of customizable marketing assets. Patriot Family Financial can also streamline its operations by leveraging Integrity's shared business services, which encompass areas such as People & Culture, Technology & Innovation, finance, legal and compliance. 

Schickel will add his distinguished background to Integrity's growing partner system, a collective of renowned industry icons and legends. Recognizing the need for more holistic life, health and wealth protection solutions, these leaders help consumers plan for the good days ahead by collaborating on best practices and strategies. Their collective involvement and commitment to innovative solutions help all partners better protect the life, health and wealth of American families.

For more information about Patriot Family Financial's decision to become an Integrity Partner, view a video at www.integritymarketing.com/PatriotFamilyFinancial.

About Integrity Marketing Group 
Integrity, headquartered in Dallas, Texas, is a leading distributor of life and health insurance, and provider of innovative solutions for wealth management and retirement planning. Through its partner network of over 500,000 agents and advisors, Integrity helps millions of Americans protect their life, health and wealth with a commitment to meet them wherever they are — in person, over the phone and online. Integrity's cutting-edge technology helps streamline the insurance and financial planning experience for all stakeholders. In addition, Integrity develops products with carrier partners and markets them through its nationwide distribution network. In 2022, Integrity helped carriers place over $22 billion in new sales and oversaw more than $40 billion of assets under management and advisement through its RIA and broker-dealer platforms. For more information, visit www.integritymarketing.com/patriotfamilyfinancial.

About Patriot Family Financial
Patriot Family Financial is a rapidly growing distributor of solutions for the senior market. Since 2018, the Fredericksburg, Virginia-based agency has helped thousands of Americans prepare for the future and get health and drug coverage that fits their needs. With agents located across the U.S. and a local virtual enrollment center, Patriot Family Financial reaches people nationwide. Patriot Family Financial is a certified Service-Disabled Veteran company and is known for its robust agent training and use of modern technology and enrollment platforms. The agency is committed to helping every customer find lasting security and peace of mind. For more information, visit www.patriotfamilyfinancial.com.

SOURCE Integrity Marketing Group, LLC

