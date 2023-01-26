Patriot Growth Insurance Services and WD & Associates Partner to Expand Footprint in the Northeast

FORT WASHINGTON, Penn., Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Patriot Growth Insurance Services, LLC (Patriot), one of the nation's largest and fastest-growing insurance services firms, creates a new partnership with Providence, RI-based WD & Associates (WDA). The new collaboration expands Patriot's footprint in the northeast and adds resources and support to WDA.

WDA was established in 1992 by William Delmage and has been a family owned and operated firm for more than 30 years. Headquartered in East Providence, RI, WDA has additional offices in Newport and Hoboken, NJ. The full-service insurance agency offers group health benefits, commercial property and casualty, group life and personal insurance.

"Our new partnership with Patriot is very exciting because of the local and national resources they add to our existing offering," said William Delmage, Principal and Founder of WD & Associates. "And the overall support they provide to our agency allows us to continue to focus strategically on our clients and their needs as we grow our business and take it to the next level."

WDA provides traditional and custom insurance products, services, and consulting. Additionally, they offer compliance resources and human resource technology, tools, and information to help their clients with their business needs.

"I'm thrilled to welcome the entire talented WDA team to Patriot," said Steve Carroll, SVP at Patriot. "As a family operated agency, it was important for them to find the right partner and we are fortunate they chose Patriot. Their long-term vision and accelerated growth goals align with the goals of Patriot, making this a great partnership."

About Patriot Growth Insurance Services

Founded in 2019, Patriot is a growth-focused national insurance services firm that partners with employee benefits and property & casualty agencies across the United States. Patriot is ranked as the 35th largest broker in the U.S. by Business Insurance. With over 1,600 employees operating in 125 locations across 24 states, Patriot's collaborative model delivers resources and strategic support to its agencies, whose leaders continue to operate with a high degree of autonomy in their local markets. Patriot creates true alignment with its partner agencies, and its operating philosophy fosters enhanced career opportunities for its dedicated and professional team. Patriot is backed by GI Partners and Summit Partners. For more information, please visit www.patriotgis.com.

