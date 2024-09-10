Patriot Growth Insurance Services Adds Chief Accounting Officer

FORT WASHINGTON, Pa., Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Patriot Growth Insurance Services LLC, one of the nation's largest and fastest-growing insurance services firms, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Robert (Bob) Monard as Chief Accounting Officer. This role is a pivotal addition to our leadership team.

In this newly-created position, Bob will oversee all aspects of the accounting operations at Patriot, including financial reporting, agency accounting, M&A accounting and integrations, agency management system conversion projects, treasury management, financial statement audit, and tax preparation. He will work closely with Patriot's cross-functional teams to drive efficient processes and practices across the group.

"Bob is an outstanding addition to the Patriot team, and I am confident he will drive meaningful contributions as we expand and enhance our operations," stated John Galaviz, Chief Financial Officer at Patriot. "His extensive experience perfectly aligns with our needs for this crucial role, and I look forward to collaborating with him as we advance Patriot's growth trajectory."

Bob brings a wealth of experience, having spent over 20 years with a large regional insurance broker as Treasurer and Controller. He is also a certified public accountant.

