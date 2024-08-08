Patriot Growth Insurance Services Announces Strategic Partnership with Harvey Insurance Agency

FORT WASHINGTON, Pa., Aug. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Patriot Growth Insurance Services LLC, one of the nation's largest and fastest-growing insurance services firms, announces its partnership with Harvey Insurance Agency, a second-generation agency located in Pasco, Washington. Harvey represents Patriot's first partnership in the Pacific Northwest.

Harvey Insurance Agency, founded in 1995 by Randy Harvey, has flourished under the leadership of his children, Kaleb Harvey and Stacia Gray. Since Kaleb and Stacia took over in 2017, the agency has become one of the fastest-growing agencies in the region. Randy Harvey's retirement in 2023 marked a milestone in the agency's history.

"We are delighted to partner with Patriot," said Kaleb Harvey, Agency Principal at Harvey. "Patriot's background and business model align perfectly with our vision for the future. This partnership will enable us to provide our clients with more resources and access to new markets, advanced technology, and guidance to maximize our efficiency."

With its specialization in property and casualty insurance and a strong focus on construction-related insurance and high-net-worth clientele, Harvey Insurance Agency has been a key player in the region's insurance landscape. The agency's unique expertise in these areas, coupled with Kaleb's extensive knowledge in the construction sector and Stacia's dedication to personal lines, has created a robust and diverse portfolio for the agency, instilling confidence in their clients and partners.

"We have an unwavering commitment to our clients, and we are proud of our dynamic workforce," added Stacia Gray, Agency Principal. "The Patriot partnership is an exciting new chapter for us, as we look forward to the exponential growth it will undoubtedly bring."

"We could not be more excited to have Stacia, Kaleb, and the entire Harvey team join the Patriot family," said Steve Carroll, Chief Acquisition Officer at Patriot. "Over the last five and a half years, we have had a strategic priority of meaningful expansion into the Pacific Northwest. From our first meeting, it was evident that Harvey was the right partner to plant the Patriot flag in the region, given the strong alignment of long-term growth goals and core values between our two firms."

About Patriot Growth Insurance Services

Founded in 2019, Patriot is a growth-focused national insurance services firm that partners with employee benefits and property and casualty agencies across the United States. Patriot is ranked as the 24th largest broker in the U.S. by Business Insurance and has been named to the 2024 Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing companies. With more than 1,900 employees operating in 194 locations across 28 states, Patriot's collaborative model delivers resources and strategic support to its agencies, whose leaders continue to operate with a high degree of independence in their local markets. Patriot creates true alignment with its partner agencies, and its operating philosophy fosters enhanced career opportunities for its dedicated and professional team. Patriot is backed by GI Partners and Summit Partners. For more information, please visit www.patriotgis.com or contact Tammy Cameron at [email protected].

