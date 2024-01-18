Patriot Growth Insurance Services Expands Agriculture Insurance Niche with Momentum Ag Partnership

FORT WASHINGTON, Pa., Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Patriot Growth Insurance Services, LLC (Patriot), one of the nation's largest and fastest-growing insurance services firms, is excited to announce that it has partnered with Momentum Ag, formerly a division of Farmers Business Network (FBN).

Momentum Ag, formerly FBN Insurance LLC, is keenly focused on the agriculture industry with crop, livestock, and health insurance product offerings. With more than 50 employees, Momentum Ag works with farmers and ranchers to provide optimized coverage options for their operations. The agency has various crops and livestock expertise and is licensed in all 50 states.

"We are thrilled to join the Patriot family. With the launch of Momentum Ag, we are creating a unique agriculture insurance agency rooted in white-glove service, while delivering a technology-enabled experience for our customers," said Lucas Strom, President and Founding Partner of Momentum Ag. "Our collective team has over 500 years of experience in the industry, and we have strong relationships with our AIP and carrier partners to continue growing and supporting our clients across the country. Joining Patriot will expedite our growth goals and offer our customers more products and services than ever."

"I'm excited to extend a warm welcome to the Momentum Ag team," said Matt Gardner, Chairman and CEO of Patriot. "Momentum Ag's integration into our rapidly expanding agriculture niche enhances our capacity to deliver superior solutions to our farm clients throughout the United States. Lucas and his team have built an extraordinary agency, and Patriot is eager to support them as they continue on their growth journey."

Founded in 2019, Patriot is a growth-focused national insurance services firm that partners with employee benefits and property and casualty agencies across the United States. Patriot is ranked as the 26th largest broker in the U.S. by Business Insurance and has been named to the 2023 Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing companies. With more than 1,800 employees operating in 135 locations across 27 states, Patriot's collaborative model delivers resources and strategic support to its agencies, whose leaders continue to operate with a high degree of autonomy in their local markets. Patriot creates true alignment with its partner agencies, and its operating philosophy fosters enhanced career opportunities for its dedicated and professional team. Patriot is backed by GI Partners and Summit Partners. For more information, please visit www.patriotgis.com.

