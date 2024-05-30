SDL+GHS Insurance Agency in New York Partners with Patriot Growth Insurance Services

FORT WASHINGTON, Pa., May 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Patriot Growth Insurance Services LLC, one of the nation's largest and fastest-growing insurance services firms, has expanded its presence in New York through a new partnership with SDL+GHS, a full-service insurance agency with locations in New York City and Hudson, NY.

SDL+GHS brand began in 2018 as a partnership between two previous divisions. Since the 1960s, the former SDL Brokerage became well-known for providing commercial insurance to major international accounts such as Look Magazine, Great Atlantic & Pacific Tea Company, Italian Television and Greek Shipping Vessels.

SDL Brokerage aggregated its services into employee benefits in 1996, by creating the division, Group Health Solutions (GHS). The two firms rebranded in 2018 to become a larger, comprehensive firm, committed to creative and innovative solutions that mitigate risk for their clients.

The former GHS grew its presence in the New York Metro area by occupying several broker boards for many of the major medical and ancillary carriers, positively impacting products and services for many of their own clients.

"As we continue on this journey of growth and partnerships, there is no better pathway than to join efforts with Patriot," said Rob Bujan, one of three principals with SDL+GHS. "Our culture, values and commitment to continuous growth aligns perfectly with Patriot and the larger vision of their leadership."

The combined agencies now provide property and casualty, employee benefits, wellness, commercial lines, personal lines, self-funding, and benefit administration – all with a focus on advanced technologies.

"We are beyond thrilled to welcome the SDL+GHS team to the Patriot family," said Steve Carroll, Patriot's Chief Acquisition Officer. "Their culture truly embodies everything that Patriot stands for in terms of having a growth-mindset, community engagement, and high ethical values. SDL+GHS's unique culture has led them to produce impressive organic growth, and I know it will only accelerate with the deep resources and support of Patriot."

About Patriot Growth Insurance Services

Founded in 2019, Patriot is a growth-focused national insurance services firm that partners with employee benefits and property and casualty agencies across the United States. Patriot is ranked as the 26th largest broker in the U.S. by Business Insurance and has been named to the 2023 Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing companies. With more than 1,850 employees operating in 194 locations across 27 states, Patriot's collaborative model delivers resources and strategic support to its agencies, whose leaders continue to operate with a high degree of independence in their local markets. Patriot creates true alignment with its partner agencies, and its operating philosophy fosters enhanced career opportunities for its dedicated and professional team. Patriot is backed by GI Partners and Summit Partners. For more information, please visit www.patriotgis.com or contact Tammy Cameron at [email protected].

