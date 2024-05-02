Patriot Growth Insurance Services Expands Footprint In New York with Lupton & Luce Partnership

FORT WASHINGTON, Pa., May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Patriot Growth Insurance Services, LLC (Patriot), one of the nation's largest and fastest-growing insurance services firms, is excited to announce it has partnered with Lupton & Luce. This partnership expands Patriot's rapidly expanding footprint in New York, which currently consists of more than 10 agencies offering risk management, property and casualty, and employee benefits insurance solutions.

The full-service property and casualty agency is based in Riverhead, New York, and is led by Hallock Luce IV. Established in 1939, the agency is deeply rooted in the greater Long Island area and is committed to its clients and community and providing the best insurance and customer care. The agency has created a unique niche in providing risk management services to fire districts and ambulance companies as part of its client portfolio.

"One of the most compelling aspects of our partnership with Patriot is the alignment of our core values and cultures, which bodes well for our shared short- and long-term goals," expressed Hallock (Hal) Luce. "This collaboration equips our employees with a wealth of national resources and tools, bolstering our ability to serve our clients. We look forward to the next chapter of our journey with Patriot."

"I am thrilled to warmly welcome the entire Lupton & Luce team as they join Patriot," announced Steve Carroll, Patriot's Chief Acquisition Officer. "As we continue our expansion in New York, Lupton & Luce's reputation and deep-rooted community connections significantly advance our platform and service capabilities."

This partnership was exclusively represented and advised by Helfer & Associates.

About Patriot Growth Insurance Services

Founded in 2019, Patriot is a growth-focused national insurance services firm that partners with employee benefits and property and casualty agencies across the United States. Patriot is ranked as the 26th largest broker in the U.S. by Business Insurance and has been named to the 2023 Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing companies. With more than 1,850 employees operating in 194 locations across 27 states, Patriot's collaborative model delivers resources and strategic support to its agencies, whose leaders continue to operate with a high degree of autonomy in their local markets. Patriot creates true alignment with its partner agencies, and its operating philosophy fosters enhanced career opportunities for its dedicated and professional team. Patriot is backed by GI Partners and Summit Partners. For more information, please visit www.patriotgis.com.

