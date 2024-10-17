Patriot Growth Insurance Services Forms Strategic Partnership with Dreher Insurance to Elevate Niche Expertise and Southeast Footprint

FORT WASHINGTON, Pa., Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Patriot Growth Insurance Services LLC, one of the nation's largest and fastest-growing insurance services firms, is excited to announce a new strategic partnership with Dreher Insurance (Dreher), a renowned insurance agency based in Lawrenceville, GA.

Founded by Joe Dreher in 2001, Dreher Insurance has established itself as a leading provider of comprehensive insurance solutions. With a strong focus on client education and personalized service, Dreher has become a cornerstone in the insurance industry in the southeast region, serving clients across Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Tennessee, Alabama, and Florida.

"We are excited about this new chapter with Patriot," said Joe Dreher, Agency Principal at Dreher. "After an extensive search, we identified Patriot as the ideal partner to support our growth while preserving the core values and high standards defining our success. This partnership will enable us to leverage Patriot's resources, streamline operations, and introduce additional benefits to our clients."

Dreher Insurance specializes in a broad spectrum of insurance services, including commercial property, general liability, excess liability, workers' compensation, professional liability, and cyber liability. Their personal lines include home, auto, life, and long-term health insurance. The agency is particularly noted for its habitational and community association, non-profit, and small business insurance expertise.

"I am beyond thrilled to welcome Joe, Judy and, the entire Dreher team to the Patriot family," said Steve Carroll, Chief Acquisition Officer at Patriot. "This partnership perfectly aligns with our core values and long-term goals, particularly our shared commitment to unrivaled client service. My colleagues and I look forward to supporting Dreher's continued growth journey, and we are excited about the opportunities ahead."

About Patriot Growth Insurance Services

Founded in 2019, Patriot is a growth-focused national insurance services firm that partners with employee benefits and property and casualty agencies across the United States. Patriot is ranked as the 24th largest broker in the U.S. by Business Insurance and has been named to the 2024 Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing companies. With more than 2,000 employees operating in 194 locations across 28 states, Patriot's collaborative model delivers resources and strategic support to its agencies, whose leaders continue to operate with a high degree of independence in their local markets. Patriot creates true alignment with its partner agencies, and its operating philosophy fosters enhanced career opportunities for its dedicated and professional team. Patriot is backed by GI Partners and Summit Partners. For more information, please visit www.patriotgis.com or contact Tammy Cameron at [email protected].

