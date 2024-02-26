Patten Properties Announces Nature Inspired Acreage Community in Texas - The Estates of Texas Grand Ranch

News provided by

Patten Companies

26 Feb, 2024, 12:03 ET

WALKER COUNTY, Texas, Feb. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Patten Properties is proud to announce the first-time release of The Estates of Texas Grand Ranch. This wooded paradise is the newest high-elevation acreage community from the developers of Texas Grand Ranch - the fastest selling acreage community in Texas. 

Continue Reading
The Estates is a private and secluded wooded community with low taxes, close proximity to the State Park, National Forest and Lake Conroe with direct easy access to I-45
The Estates is a private and secluded wooded community with low taxes, close proximity to the State Park, National Forest and Lake Conroe with direct easy access to I-45

The Estates is a private and secluded wooded community with low taxes, close proximity to the State Park, National Forest and Lake Conroe with direct easy access to I-45. Its prime location North of The Woodlands, the No. 1 best city to live in America, provides access to world-class medical facilities, amenities and conveniences as well as culture and events.

"As I reflect on the entire process of finding The Estates of Texas Grand Ranch and locating this piece of property, I had to pinch myself when I found it and I said, 'this is one of the most amazing pieces of property that I could come across in 35 years." Gary Sumner, Managing Partner.

New 1+ acre homesites are now available, and feature everything needed for construction. With a low-impact, environmentally conscious design, a lot of attention to detail went into planning the layout and terrain in this community. Tree-lined nature trails, and the nearby Sam Houston National Forest, provide residents with ways to enjoy the outdoors.

"We've been waiting three years to bring this premium acreage to the market," added Sales Manager, Blake Boyer. "Situated in a private, wooded setting and bordering protected State Park land, our high-elevation lots provide the perfect canvas for homeowners to create their own secluded retreat."

All utilities and infrastructure are included when you purchase our Texas acreage for sale, with county maintained asphalt roads, underground electric, high-speed fiber optic internet and central water.

Owners have no time limit to build their dream home. Excellent Bank Financing is available.

For more information about The Estates and to schedule a private tour, please visit txgrandranch.com or contact (833) 447-3773.

ABOUT PATTEN PROPERTIES

Patten Properties and its partners are recognized as being among the industry's foremost authorities on real estate investment and development across the nation. Our culture is founded on integrity and professionalism, which we proudly combine with a commitment to creating value and opportunity in today's exciting real estate environment.

CONTACT:
Heather Robison
heather@pattenco.com

SOURCE Patten Companies

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.