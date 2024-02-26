Patten Properties Announces Nature Inspired Acreage Community in Texas - The Estates of Texas Grand Ranch

WALKER COUNTY, Texas, Feb. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Patten Properties is proud to announce the first-time release of The Estates of Texas Grand Ranch. This wooded paradise is the newest high-elevation acreage community from the developers of Texas Grand Ranch - the fastest selling acreage community in Texas.

The Estates is a private and secluded wooded community with low taxes, close proximity to the State Park, National Forest and Lake Conroe with direct easy access to I-45. Its prime location North of The Woodlands, the No. 1 best city to live in America, provides access to world-class medical facilities, amenities and conveniences as well as culture and events.

"As I reflect on the entire process of finding The Estates of Texas Grand Ranch and locating this piece of property, I had to pinch myself when I found it and I said, 'this is one of the most amazing pieces of property that I could come across in 35 years." Gary Sumner, Managing Partner.

New 1+ acre homesites are now available, and feature everything needed for construction. With a low-impact, environmentally conscious design, a lot of attention to detail went into planning the layout and terrain in this community. Tree-lined nature trails, and the nearby Sam Houston National Forest, provide residents with ways to enjoy the outdoors.

"We've been waiting three years to bring this premium acreage to the market," added Sales Manager, Blake Boyer. "Situated in a private, wooded setting and bordering protected State Park land, our high-elevation lots provide the perfect canvas for homeowners to create their own secluded retreat."

All utilities and infrastructure are included when you purchase our Texas acreage for sale, with county maintained asphalt roads, underground electric, high-speed fiber optic internet and central water.

Owners have no time limit to build their dream home. Excellent Bank Financing is available.

For more information about The Estates and to schedule a private tour, please visit txgrandranch.com or contact (833) 447-3773.

ABOUT PATTEN PROPERTIES

Patten Properties and its partners are recognized as being among the industry's foremost authorities on real estate investment and development across the nation. Our culture is founded on integrity and professionalism, which we proudly combine with a commitment to creating value and opportunity in today's exciting real estate environment.

CONTACT:

Heather Robison

heather@pattenco.com

SOURCE Patten Companies