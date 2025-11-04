Patten Properties Announces New Land Release and Exclusive Broker Incentives at Pecan Plantation

**More than 40 homesites sold last month, reflecting strong demand for resort-style living**

GRANBURY, Texas, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Patten Properties announced today that new homesites are now available at Pecan Plantation, an acreage community featuring three distinctive neighborhoods where demand remains exceptionally high. Throughout November, buyers and brokers can take advantage of limited-time incentives, making this the best opportunity of the year to secure one of the community's most sought-after homesites before they're gone.

"Sales have been incredibly strong because there's nothing else quite like Pecan Plantation," said John Patten, CEO of Patten Properties." Buyers see the long-term value of owning land and building a custom home, and local realtors play an important role in helping families bring that vision to life. Partnering with agents who understand the appeal of this community benefits everyone."

Three Neighborhoods, One Community

Set along the Brazos River near the Dallas-Fort Worth metro area, Pecan Plantation in Granbury, Texas, features three unique neighborhoods designed for different lifestyles.The private, amenity-rich community includes golf courses, restaurants, a marina, an equestrian center, and two private airparks.

The Orchards: Centrally located among mature pecan trees, with homesites starting at $99,900 .





Centrally located among mature pecan trees, with homesites starting at . The Landings Airpark: A fly-in neighborhood with runway and taxiway access, from the low $200,000s .





A with runway and taxiway access, from the low . The Ranches: Expansive 3- to 10-acre tracts, some with bridle-trail access, starting in the mid-$200,000s.

All neighborhoods include concrete roads, underground utilities, high-speed internet, and gated access, combining modern convenience with the privacy of North Texas acreage living.

Broker Partnership Program

"We make it simple for agents to succeed," said Mike Murphy, Sales Manager at Pecan Plantation. "Register your clients, let us handle the rest, and you'll receive your commission at closing.

With more than 3,200 homes already built and over 70 currently under construction, Pecan Plantation continues to lead the market as one of the fastest-selling acreage communities in Texas.

To learn more or register your clients, visit pecanplantationland.com or call/text (833) 273-2159 to schedule a private tour today.

ABOUT PATTEN PROPERTIES

Recognized as a leader in real estate investment and development, Patten Properties has developed more than 600 communities nationwide and closed more than $1 billion in sales. With 40+ years of experience, we make the dream of land ownership a reality for Americans.

