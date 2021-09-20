Patten Properties Continues to Accelerate Sales as Buyers Find their Freedom in Republic Grand Ranch

Pre-construction inventory of Republic Grand Ranch homesites continues to sell at a breakneck pace. In the six months since pre-construction selling began, sales broke all previous records and nearly 500 homesites have been sold to-date. This unique land-buying opportunity is moving at an unprecedented pace to meet buyer demand for property that allows buyers to find their freedom in a lifestyle connected to boundless natural beauty North of Houston, coupled with the dynamic entertainment, services and amenities of The Woodlands.

"Acreage homesites at Republic Grand Ranch are meeting a specific set of diverse requirements for today's discerning buyers that they're not finding elsewhere. The demand for these homesites is incredible," says Gary Hoven of Patten Properties. "Buyers who have viewed this stunning community, immediately understand the special opportunity here. As you enter the community, you are blown away by the beauty of the lake surrounded by open space and hardwoods. Then you'll notice the elevation as you drive up to your high and dry, spacious wooded homesite, with underground utilities and high-speed internet—savvy buyers know the value these pre-construction homesites offer at Republic Grand Ranch is not likely to come again."

Hoven isn't surprised that pre-construction homesites at Republic Grand Ranch are selling fast. "For an unparalleled value, Republic Grand Ranch owners get a fantastic lifestyle of privacy and natural beauty without any sacrifices. Plus, as a low-density, low-impact development, Republic Grand Ranch offers residents an environmentally-thoughtful design created expressly to enhance quality of life and maximize outdoor living."

2 + Acre homesites are available starting at $79,900 with excellent financing available. Find your freedom at Republic Grand Ranch, with easy access to urban conveniences and amenities just a country road away.

A new section of homesites is coming to the market soon. Get a sneak peek now by scheduling your viewing online at https://republicgrandranch.com/schedule-a-viewing/. Or call (888) 473-5175 for more information.

