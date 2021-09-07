Patten Properties Experiences Continued Growing Demand for Texas Real Estate from Across the United States

Buyers from outside of the State accelerate the growth and vibrancy of Texas

Houston is home to over 20 Fortune 500 company headquarters and a large concentrations of U.S. headquarters locations for companies worldwide. The city is home to top companies including Schlumberger, Sysco, Halliburton, Amazon, Accenture and IBM and Houston's success as a top global market for headquarters is driven by its business-friendly climate, high-growth population and proximity to diverse professional and corporate services talent.

Houston is pro-growth, with low costs and low regulations, and no corporate or personal income tax at the state level. And companies operating in Houston enjoy one of the lowest overall tax burdens in the country.

As a great global city, Houston offers easy connectivity to destinations globally providing daily non-stop flights to 190+ destinations. Executives in the Houston region enjoy low cost of living and amenities of a world-class city.

As the 7th largest economy in the U.S. and with the nation's youngest and most diverse talent pool, Houston is the top headquarters city of the Americas.

Communities like Republic Grand Ranch just North of The Woodlands, the No. 1 best city to live in America, are more in-demand than ever. From a convenient North Houston location to spacious lots and a stunning countryside setting — savvy buyers see the value of purchasing property in this leading Texas community.

CLICK HERE to book a virtual tour of Republic Grand Ranch today.

Call 888-473-5175 or email [email protected] to learn more about north Houston's next great acreage community, Republic Grand Ranch.

ABOUT PATTEN PROPERTIES

Patten Properties and its partners are recognized as being among the industry's foremost authorities on real estate investment and development across the nation. Our culture is founded on integrity and professionalism, which we proudly combine with a commitment to creating value and opportunity in today's exciting real estate environment.

Contact

[email protected]

SOURCE Patten Companies

Related Links

http://www.pattenco.com

