Pattern Energy and Uniper Sign Long-Term Power Purchase Agreement for New Mexico Wind Project

"A large part of our business is about helping communities, municipalities, cooperatives, utility companies, and commercial and industrial loads achieve their energy decarbonization objectives in a cost-effective manner," said Marc Merrill, President & CEO, Uniper North America. "We provide customized energy solutions that collectively address both reliability-of-supply and environmental concerns, which is why we're happy to be working with Pattern Energy to bring additional renewable generation benefits to New Mexico and other western states."

"We welcome this partnership with Uniper and look forward to providing New Mexico wind power to New Mexico consumers from our new Western Spirit Wind project," said Mike Garland, CEO of Pattern Energy. "Construction on Western Spirit Wind – the largest wind project in North America – is on schedule with 1,000 workers on site. The wind resource at Western Spirit Wind is one of the strongest in the country and has an evening ramp that creates an ideal complement to daytime solar power."

Western Spirit Wind will be constructed in conjunction with the Western Spirit Transmission Line, an approximately 150-mile 345kV AC transmission line that will add much-needed accessibility for New Mexico's powerful wind resources to reach the electricity grid in the state and the broader western markets. The Western Spirit Transmission line is being developed jointly between Pattern Energy and the New Mexico Renewable Energy Transmission Authority (RETA) and will interconnect directly into the Public Service Company of New Mexico system (PNM). PNM will acquire and operate the transmission line upon its commissioning.

About Uniper

Uniper is an international energy company with around 12,000 employees in more than 40 countries. The company plans to make its power generation CO2-neutral in Europe by 2035. With about 35 GW of installed generation capacity, Uniper is among the largest global power generators. Its main activities include power generation as well as global energy trading, including a diversified gas portfolio that makes Uniper one of Europe's leading gas companies. In 2020, Uniper had a gas turnover of more than 220 bcm. Uniper is also a reliable partner for municipalities, public utilities, and industrial companies for developing and implementing innovative, CO2-reducing solutions on their way to decarbonizing their activities. As a pioneer in the field of hydrogen, Uniper is active worldwide along the entire value chain and is implementing projects to make hydrogen usable as a mainstay of energy supply.

The company is headquartered in Düsseldorf and currently the third-largest listed German utility. Together with its main shareholder Fortum, Uniper is also the third-largest producer of CO2-free energy in Europe.

Uniper in North America

In North America, Uniper conducts sales, trading and marketing activities across a range of energy commodities in all major markets. The company provides sophisticated and reliable solutions to assist customers in meeting their decarbonization and wider energy needs. Uniper's North America operations are located in Houston, Chicago and Calgary.

About Pattern Energy

Pattern Energy is one of the world's largest privately-owned developers and operators of wind, solar, transmission, and energy storage projects. Its operational portfolio includes 28 renewable energy facilities that use proven, best-in-class technology with an operating capacity of 4.4 GW in the United States, Canada and Japan. Pattern Energy is guided by a long-term commitment to serve customers, protect the environment, and strengthen communities. For more information, visit patternenergy.com.

Contacts:

Matt Dallas

Pattern Energy

917-363-1333

[email protected]

David Slack

Uniper North America

202-591-6465

[email protected]

SOURCE Pattern Energy Group LP

Related Links

http://www.patternenergy.com

