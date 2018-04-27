PATTERSON COMPANIES SHAREHOLDER ALERT: CLAIMSFILER REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Patterson Companies, Inc. - PDCO

Patterson investors should visit us at https://www.claimsfiler.com/cases/view-patterson-companies-inc-securities-litigation-1 or call to speak to our claim center toll-free at (844) 367-9658.

About the Lawsuit

Patterson and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

On February 12, 2018, the Federal Trade Commission disclosed that it had filed a complaint against the Company for violating antitrust regulations through a conspiracy with other dental supply companies to fix the prices of dental products and refuse to offer discounts or service to buying groups representing dental practitioners. Then, on March 1, 2018, the Company revealed dismal financial results for 2018Q3 and the departure of its Chief Financial Officer.

On this news, the price of Patterson's shares plummeted $7.48 per share, or 23% in one day.

About ClaimsFiler

ClaimsFiler has a single mission: to serve as the information source to help retail investors recover their share of billions of dollars from securities class action settlements. ClaimsFiler's team of experts monitor the securities class action landscape and cull information from a variety of sources to ensure comprehensive coverage across a broad range of financial instruments.

To learn more about ClaimsFiler, visit www.claimsfiler.com.

