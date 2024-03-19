PatThePeptide TikTok Challenge Sparks Surge in Demand: COSRX's The 6 Peptide Skin Booster Serum Sells Out Across Platforms within One Week

LOS ANGELES, March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Within just one week of its launch on March 7th, the #PatThePeptide TikTok Challenge has ignited a phenomenal response, resulting in the rapid depletion of COSRX's The 6 Peptide Skin Booster Serum across multiple sales platforms including COSRX's US TikTok Shop, COSRX.com, Amazon US, and Ulta.

The #PatThePeptide campaign, which has captivated audiences across the nation, has seen over 7.5K participants taking part in the challenge, with the campaign's main hashtag, #PatThePeptide, accumulating a staggering 60 million views. Aimed at spotlighting COSRX's hero product, The 6 Peptide Skin Booster Serum, the campaign shows how the brand has made skincare more accessible to everyone.

Traditionally perceived as a luxury ingredient, peptides have been redefined by COSRX to be both affordable and effective, catering to diverse skin types and routines thanks to its incorporation of various peptides that help improve skin elasticity, fine lines, pores, radiance, and hyperpigmentation. It pairs perfectly with various COSRX products, such as The Retinol 0.1 Cream for wrinkles and firmness, The Niacinamide 15 Serum for pores and sebum, Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence for hydration and plumping skin, and The Vitamin C 23 Serum for brightening and hyperpigmentation.

Key features of The 6 Peptide Skin Booster Serum include:

Cost Effectiveness

Despite the usual association of peptides with premium pricing, The 6 Peptide Skin Booster Serum offers six peptides in a generously-sized 150ml bottle at an affordable price point, making it ideal for daily use and layering for enhanced benefits.

Pump-Type Bottle

Designed for ease of use, the serum is packaged in a convenient pump-style bottle for effortless application.

Daily Peptide

This serum seamlessly integrates into daily skincare routines, functioning either as a standalone treatment or as a preparatory step to enhance the absorption of subsequent skincare products, to ensure faster, more visible results.

Easy Derm Skincare

The serum's gentle formulation ensures compatibility with all skin types, delivering comfort and efficacy without the risk of irritation.

Skincare for All

COSRX products are clinically verified, hypoallergenic, and suitable for sensitive skin, ensuring inclusivity and accessibility.

In response to overwhelming demand, COSRX TikTok Shop US and COSRX.com have announced that The 6 Peptide Skin Booster Serum is now back in stock. Amazon US and Ulta too are expected to be restocked within early next week.

"We are thrilled to witness the immense enthusiasm and passion generated by the #PatThePeptide TikTok challenge," said a COSRX representative. "The accessibility and simplicity of incorporating peptides into skincare routines have resonated deeply with our audience, translating into increased product adoption and engagement."

The 6 Peptide Skin Booster Serum is currently available for purchase on COSRX TikTok Shop US and COSRX.com. Act fast to secure your bottle before stocks run out again!

With its powerful yet affordable skincare solutions, COSRX has quickly become one of America's favorite skincare brands. Using a minimal number of highly effective natural extracts in concentrated doses, COSRX products deliver visible results by treating the skin with only the essentials it needs and nothing it doesn't. Find its best-selling skincare solutions at retailers nationwide, including Amazon, ULTA, JCPenney, Target and Dermstore.

