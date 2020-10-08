Patty Arvielo Wins Gold Stevie Award for Female Entrepreneur of the Year

View complete list of award winners here.

Leveraging 39 years as a national influencer in the marketplace, Arvielo's noteworthy 2020 accomplishments include:

Grew company's largest-ever servicing portfolio of over 152,000 loans for $37.8 billion

Expanded a diverse workforce with over 2,000 new hires and counting with a total workforce of 60% who are women with many holding C-level positions, 45% who are minorities, and 36% who are Millennials

Fueled company's success by creating an inclusive environment, where women excel on merit, and was recognized by Great Place to Work as a Best Workplace for Women

as a Best Workplace for Women Launched "The Listening Circle," a growing group of hundreds of employees who discuss current events and humanitarian issues

"My story of learning the mortgage industry from the ground up has proven that dreams can come true through hard work and determination," said Arvielo. "At New American Funding, we empower all of our employees to pursue and realize their unlimited potential with the support of an inclusive and innovative environment that embraces the challenges and opportunities needed to grow and succeed."

About Patty Arvielo

Patty Arvielo is the Co-Founder and President of New American Funding and leads the company's sales and operations. A first-generation Hispanic-American, Patty created the company's Latino Focus and New American Dream initiatives to improve the home lending experiences of Hispanic and Black home buyers. She serves on numerous committees and is a popular keynote speaker for mortgage events across the nation. Patty frequently visits Washington, D.C. to lobby for the industry and homeowners. Ernst & Young recognized her as 2016 EY Entrepreneur of The Year® Orange County. To learn more about Patty, please visit PattyArvielo.com today.

