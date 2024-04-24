Paul Dastis Joins Beacon Hill Associates as Vice President in the Northeast Region

CHICAGO, April 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Beacon Hill Associates, a division of Specialty Program Group LLC (Beacon Hill), has announced the addition of Paul Dastis to its Northeast Regional Team, handling renewal and new business for this territory. With 30 years of experience in the industry, Paul brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to this position.

"We are thrilled to welcome Paul to the Beacon Hill team," said Michael Tighe, Beacon Hill Executive Vice President and Northeast Regional Manager. "We believe his depth of knowledge in the environmental space will be a huge asset to our group and will further strengthen our capabilities as we continue to grow our successful book of business in the Northeast."

As the demand for leading environmental insurance solutions expands throughout the country, Beacon Hill continues to attract experienced professionals to help the company provide agents and their insureds with the right coverage for their environmental needs. For more information, email [email protected].

About Beacon Hill Associates

Beacon Hill Associates is a wholesale insurance broker and program administrator, specializing in the placement of environmental and energy coverages for insurance agents nationwide. Having handled more than 80,000 accounts since 1990, they are a leading provider in the environmental insurance marketplace. For more information, please visit b-h-a.com

About Specialty Program Group

Specialty Program Group LLC (SPG) is a leading specialty platform headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, with a diverse portfolio of specialty insurance operations spanning underwriting management, digital solutions, wholesale and specialty retail brokerage, and insurance services. SPG has a track record of scaling industry leading businesses by providing access to business resources, technology and process efficiency, capital and investment, deep carrier relationships, and a broad distribution network. Visit specialtyprogramgroup.com to learn more about how SPG can help you scale your specialty business.

CONTACT:

Specialty Program Group

Lea Prses

[email protected]

Beacon Hill Associates

Robye L. Davidson

Phone: (434) 326-5059

[email protected]

SOURCE Specialty Program Group