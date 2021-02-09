Paul Filanowski Joins 4Pines Fund Services LLC As Director of Business Development

STAMFORD, Conn., Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 4Pines Fund Services announced today the appointment of Paul Filanowski as Director of Business Development. In his role Filanowski will address demand for a strategic services partner and technology platform that combines experience-driven insight with private capital fund administration fundamentals.

Filanowski joins 4Pines from Allvue Systems where he served as a Strategic Account Manager following the acquisition of AltaReturn. Previously, he focused on business development at SIX Financial Information and served as a Senior Business Analyst at Commonfund.

"Today there is strong demand for service partners like 4Pines to provide advanced technology solutions while delivering a foundation of powerful institutional experience and proven execution," said Filanowski. "We are seeing an increasing lack of patience with the idea that there must be a tradeoff between innovation and ironclad process when selecting a fund administrator. Private capital executives are looking for service partners that can deliver on both, and 4Pines does exactly that."

"We're excited to welcome Paul to a 4Pines Fund Services team that is unique," said Mike Trinkaus, CEO of 4Pines. "Like Paul we all bring the creativity you would expect from a fresh new venture, and yet 4Pines' executives are also among the most experienced in private capital. That combination allows us to listen perceptively to our clients, to ask the right questions, and to deliver in ways they may not have considered possible."

ABOUT 4PINES FUND SERVICES

4Pines is a private capital fund administrator that provides front, middle and back-office solutions which cover the spectrum of a private capital manager's needs. Created and delivered by a leadership team of former industry CFOs and accomplished technology executives, our services are centered around a sophisticated software platform and unparalleled customer service. We pride ourselves on building trusted client relationships on which private equity managers can rely.

