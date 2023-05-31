Paul Gonzales joins Assurity as National Wholesale Manager

News provided by

Assurity

31 May, 2023, 08:10 ET

LINCOLN, Neb., May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Paul Gonzales joined Assurity as its new National Wholesale Manager, bringing business and sales development expertise to Assurity's Individual Sales team. Gonzales will focus on coaching and maximizing performance for Assurity's Individual Regional Wholesaler team with an eye toward efficient, strategic growth.

Gonzales has nearly 20 years of industry experience and has a track record of achieving significant sales growth in a variety of markets. He has previously held roles with The Winters Group and American International Group, Inc. (AIG). He comes to Assurity at a time of fast-paced growth for the Individual Sales division under the leadership of Vice President Nathan Driskill.

"I am excited to join an organization that has a great history, a great culture, and a great opportunity for growth," says Gonzales. "I look forward to joining our mission of helping people through difficult times."

Gonzales is an advocate for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) in the workplace; he founded and served as chair for the Diversity in Sales Council at AIG. He is also the co-founder and a board member of Zoey's Angels, Inc., a 501(c)3 organization dedicated to helping Texas families who have lost an infant child.

About Assurity: As a mutual organization, Assurity was founded on the simple concept of people coming together to support each other in moments of need. We help people through difficult times by providing affordable insurance protection that's easy to understand and buy. We all share in the future we create and believe in using our business as a force for good.

SOURCE Assurity

Also from this source

Cori Vokoun named to Assurity Board of Directors

UnYoung Botelho Joins Assurity as Vice President, National Accounts

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.