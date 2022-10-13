Paul Lawler Named Northeast Regional Sales Director at Purchasing Power®

BOSTON, Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Paul Lawler has been appointed Northeast Regional Sales Director at Purchasing Power, LLC, a voluntary benefit fintech company that offers the leading employee purchase program through the convenience of payroll deduction. Responsible for execution of Purchasing Power's regional growth and business development strategies, Lawler will be based in Boston and report directly to Tim Kastrinelis, Vice President, Sales and National Partnerships at Purchasing Power.

Paul Lawler has been appointed Northeast Regional Sales Director at Purchasing Power, LLC, a voluntary benefit fintech company that offers the leading employee purchase program through the convenience of payroll deduction. Responsible for execution of Purchasing Power's regional growth and business development strategies, Lawler will be based in Boston and report directly to Tim Kastrinelis, Vice President, Sales and National Partnerships at Purchasing Power.

In his new role, Lawler will oversee regional strategic sales efforts directed toward benefit brokers and the targeted employer clients they represent.

In his new role, Lawler will oversee regional strategic sales efforts directed toward benefit brokers and the targeted employer clients they represent. He is charged with strengthening existing broker relationships and developing new broker distribution channels centered on the Purchasing Power program and the advantages Purchasing Power has been affording employees for more than two decades. Lawler's northeast regional responsibilities will include New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Vermont and Maine.

"Paul is a highly experienced sales professional and consistent sales leader with more than 25 years working in the employee benefits market," said Kastrinelis. "He brings longstanding relationships in the brokerage and consulting community that are ideally suited for leveraging the strengths of Purchasing Power, especially in today's economic and employer/employee environment. We know Paul will be a great addition to our team given his outstanding reputation in the employee benefits industry and business community."

Prior to joining Purchasing Power, Lawler served as a senior marketing representative at Voya Financial, a financial, retirement, investment and insurance company. There he was responsible for generating and maintaining relationships and opportunities with local and national brokerage firms. Lawler also held a long tenure with Lincoln Financial Group in Boston, where he managed sales and marketing development, as well as educating the brokerage community on marketplace trends and evolving products and services. He also served in similar sales capacities for Fortis Insurance Company and Paul Revere Insurance Company.

Lawler earned a Bachelor of Science in marketing from Assumption University in Worcester, Mass. He currently lives in Wrentham, Mass. with his wife and four children.

