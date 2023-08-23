PAUL LONG JOINS BLUE CROSS BLUE SHIELD OF MASSACHUSETTS AS CHIEF CONSUMER EXPERIENCE OFFICER

BOSTON, Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Paul Long has joined Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts ("Blue Cross") as the nonprofit health plan's chief consumer experience officer. Long will oversee consumer experience strategy, market research, and Blue Cross' service centers, including member, account and provider services, Medicare member service, appeals and grievances, and training and development.

"Providing personalized, simplified, empathetic access to care is at the core of everything we do," said Rich Lynch, Blue Cross' chief operating officer. "Paul has a proven record of helping organizations elevate and transform their customer experience and will help ensure we're showing up as a trusted ally to our members."

Long previously served as senior vice president of product and consumer experience at Premera Blue Cross. Prior to that, Long held various positions at UnitedHealth Group for more than 10 years, working on enterprise-wide customer experience efforts to transform UnitedHealth into a consumer organization.

"Blue Cross' mission and focus on providing an unparalleled consumer experience is exceptional," said Long. "I look forward to collaborating with the team to ensure that, in a competitive and complex market, we meet our stakeholders' needs and exceed their expectations through an exceptional experience that also drives better outcomes."

Paul is a member of the board of directors of M2H, a non-profit organization dedicated to improving men's mental health and wellbeing, serving as board chairman and on the nominating and governance committee. He received his Bachelor of Arts from Drake University and a Master of Business Administration from The University of St. Thomas.

