Paul Newman's Hole in the Wall Gang Camp Hosts Star-Studded Virtual Celebration Raising Funds for Year-Round Programs Serving Seriously Ill Children and Their Families

Making this year's virtual celebration all the more special, the Gala is joining fundraising forces with two other annual Hole in the Wall benefits – the Beantown Bash and Big Apple Bash – and will feature campers performing alongside celebrity friends including Corbin Bleu, Bradley Cooper, Charlie Day, Mary Elizabeth Ellis, Josh Groban, Jake Gyllenhaal, Christopher Jackson, Nikki M. James, David Letterman, Matthew McConaughey, Seth Meyers, Melissa Newman, Al Pacino, Lea Salonga, Kyra Sedgwick, Phillipa Soo, Blair Underwood, Bubba Watson and Vanessa Williams.

"Although we will miss being together in-person this year, we are excited that our Camp community and many new friends will be able to experience the magic of Hole in the Wall in a combined, one-of-a-kind virtual celebration featuring our talented campers and an incredible lineup of celebrity friends," said Jimmy Canton, The Hole in the Wall Gang Camp's Chief Executive Officer. "It is so heartening to see our Founder's tradition continue to be championed by so many kind friends who are helping carry the torch he left in our care."

Although the streaming event is free of charge, individual support opportunities are available with all proceeds benefitting Hole in the Wall's year-round programs, which serve thousands of children with serious illnesses and family members annually. All programs, including the summer camp program, fall and spring family weekends, parent and caregiver retreats, family home visits, regional events and hospital-based programming in dozens of locations throughout the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic, are provided at no cost to families thanks to the support of thousands of donors each year. To learn more about the event and to RSVP for free, visit www.holeinthewallgang.org/manyhearts.

About The Hole in the Wall Gang Camp:

Founded in 1988 by Paul Newman, The Hole in the Wall Gang Camp provides "a different kind of healing" to more than 20,000 seriously ill children and family members annually – all completely free of charge. For many of these children and families, Hole in the Wall provides multiple Camp experiences throughout the year at the facility in Ashford, Conn., in more than 40 hospitals and clinics, directly in camper homes and communities, and through other outreach activities across the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic. Learn more at www.holeinthewallgang.org.

