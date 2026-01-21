Paul Newman's Hole in the Wall Gang Camp Names Dr. Nick Evageliou Its First Maryland Medical Director

Shira Rosenbaum Named Nursing Director in Maryland, Establishing Year-Round Medical Team in Preparation for Spring Opening

NEW HAVEN, Conn., Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hole in the Wall Gang Camp announced today that Dr. Nick Evageliou has been named its first Maryland medical director to oversee all aspects of medical care at Hole in the Wall's second location on Maryland's Eastern Shore. In addition to Dr. Evageliou, Shira Rosenbaum also recently joined as The Hole in the Wall Gang Camp – Maryland's first nursing director.

"The infirmary sits at the heart of all Hole in the Wall programs, allowing us to safely serve children facing significant health challenges," said Hilary Axtmayer, chief program officer at Camp. "With Dr. Nick and Shira leading our year-round medical team, we are well positioned to provide comprehensive and compassionate care that's delivered with a dash of fun and whimsy. Their combined years of medical and general camp experience is just what the doctor ordered for our children and families."

Dr. Evageliou has been a long-time volunteer doctor at The Hole in the Wall Gang Camp - Connecticut. In addition to his new, part-time role at the Maryland location, Dr. Evageliou is a clinician with a broad practice in hematology/oncology at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP). His area of interest and expertise is in renal tumors, and he serves on the Renal Tumors Committee of the Children's Oncology Group. In this capacity, he is currently a chair for the Renal Project Everychild protocol, and a vice-chair of a clinical trial for favorable histology wilms tumor (AREN2231). He also serves as the medical director for the CHOP satellite clinic in Voorhees, NJ and attends on the solid tumor inpatient service at CHOP.

"I stumbled into Camp in 1990 when I answered an ad to be the Camp driver when home on summer break from college," said Dr. Evageliou. "I figured out that I liked the kids and hung around, eventually becoming a unit leader. When I found myself much more interested in the medical concerns of our campers than any self-respecting English/political science major had a right to be, it gave me pause. This led to a re-evaluation of my career path, a post-baccalaureate program, and medical school at the University of Connecticut. I am so excited to now be coming full circle to serve as the medical director at the new Camp location in Maryland."

Rosenbaum brings a wealth of experience in pediatric nursing, including travel nursing, camp nursing, renal and medical-surgical care, and, most recently, inpatient pediatrics at Shady Grove Medical Center in Maryland. Her connection to camp runs deep, having served as a staff nurse at Camp Ramah in New England since 2013, where she was also a camper.

"Summer camp has played an integral role in my life since I first attended at the age of 10," said Rosenbaum. "Over the years, I have seen firsthand how camp builds independence, promotes self-discovery and creates lasting memories. Providing a camp experience for those with serious illnesses and their families is such a meaningful way to combine my lifelong love of camp with my background in pediatric nursing."

Dr. Evageliou and Rosenbaum will guide all medical decisions at the Maryland location and oversee the running of the infirmary, a sophisticated medical facility capable of providing a wide array of care, from typical camp ailments like scrapes and bee stings to more complex medical treatments like oral chemotherapy and G/J tube feedings. They will also lead a team of volunteer doctors and nurses who will serve children and families during programming.

The Hole in the Wall Gang Camp Maryland will begin programming in May of this year, with a series of Family Camps serving families of children with cancer, sickle cell disease, neurofibromatosis, fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva (FOP) and progeria.

About The Hole in the Wall Gang Camp

Founded in 1988 by Paul Newman, The Hole in the Wall Gang Camp provides "a different kind of healing" to thousands of children with serious illnesses and family members annually – all completely free of charge. For many of these children and families, Hole in the Wall provides multiple Camp experiences throughout the year at the facility in Ashford, Conn., in more than 40 hospitals and clinics, directly in camper homes and communities, and through other outreach activities across the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic. Learn more at www.holeinthewallgang.org.

