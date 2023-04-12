Paul S. Gerding, Jr. Elected Managing Partner of Kutak Rock's Scottsdale Region

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kutak Rock is pleased to announce that Paul S. Gerding, Jr. has been elected managing partner of the firm's Scottsdale region—comprised of offices in Scottsdale, Arizona and Spokane, Washington—effective April 1. He succeeds Mark Nethers, who has served in the position since 2017 and will return full time to his law practice. As regional managing partner, Gerding joins the firm's executive committee.

Gerding comments, "during my nearly two decades at Kutak Rock, I've watched the firm's service and value proposition distinguish us in the markets we serve. Arizona and Eastern Washington, while geographically disparate, are both growing, vibrant regions poised for opportunity. Our services are well-aligned for the influx of residents, new business and infrastructure growth these two areas are experiencing, and our attorneys possess the enthusiasm, experience and commitment to meet their communities' needs. I'm excited to help our attorneys connect talent to opportunity and I know Kutak Rock will play an essential role in helping our clients to grow and thrive."

Mark Nethers, outgoing managing partner for the region, remarks, "I've had the pleasure of working alongside Paul since his arrival at Kutak Rock. He is deeply committed to Kutak Rock, our clients and the success of our people. He has my complete confidence and I look forward to seeing the region grow and develop under his leadership."

John Petr, Chair of Kutak Rock, observes, "Paul is a talented, committed attorney and a caring, committed and experienced leader who has earned the trust and confidence of his colleagues, both in the regional office and at a national level. I am confident that Scottsdale and Spokane—every Kutak Rock office, for that matter—will benefit from Paul's energy, creativity and work ethic."

Gerding formerly served as co-chair of the litigation department for the region. His practice is devoted to complex civil litigation including contract disputes, insurance law, real estate, employment law, health law, securities, shareholder disputes, regulatory, and general commercial matters. He represents public and private corporations, insurers, financial institutions, governmental entities and agencies, tribal entities, and prominent individuals.

A second-generation Kutak Rock partner, Gerding earned a B.S. at the University of Illinois and his J.D. from the Chicago Kent College of Law. He practiced law in Chicago before moving to Arizona, where he ultimately joined Kutak Rock's Scottsdale office. Gerding is admitted to practice and has experience in Illinois, Arizona, and numerous federal courts, including various appellate courts and the United States Supreme Court.

