Paul Seed to Return to CEO Role for StarTech.com

LONDON, Ontario, Dec. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- StarTech.com announced this week that Paul Seed, its co-founder and owner, has returned to the role of CEO. Lynn Smurthwaite-Murphy, who took over the role of CEO in January 2019 after serving as President for the previous two years, has left the organization.

StarTech.com was founded in 1985 by Paul Seed and his partner Ken Kalopsis. The business has grown from a two person operation in the basement of a house to a global leader in IT accessories with over 500 employees and operations in 23 countries worldwide.

During Smurthwaite-Murphy's three years with the organization, StarTech.com realized significant revenue growth and market expansion. She made significant contributions to StarTech.com's business, the broader business community, and the local London community through her leadership and dedication.

In his return to the role of CEO, Seed looks forward to returning to day to day involvement in strategy and operations for the company he founded almost 35 years ago. The company has undergone ambitious expansion of its market coverage and product offering over the last 10 years and under Paul's leadership will continue to expand into new markets while growing the 23 markets it currently operates in.

"As a founder of StarTech.com, I look forward to leading the development of the company's strategy and working closely with our Executive and Leadership Teams once again," commented Seed. "An entrepreneur enjoys the challenge of running and growing their business and returning to the CEO role will allow me to do this again in London where the business was founded in 1985. StarTech.com has been a proud member of the community for over 30 years, we have a strong strategy and a talented team in place that I am confident will enable us to reach our goals for continued expansion and growth at our head office in London and around the globe for many years to come."

