PAUL THOMAS ANDERSON'S "ONE BATTLE AFTER ANOTHER" LEADS THE ASTRA FILM AWARDS WITH A TOTAL OF 11 NOMINATIONS FOLLOWED BY RYAN COOGLER'S "SINNERS" AND JOACHIM TRIER'S "SENTIMENTAL VALUE" TIED FOR SECOND PLACE WITH 9 NOMINATIONS EACH

Logos can be downloaded here

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hollywood Creative Alliance has announced the nominees for the 2025 Astra Film Awards, which will take place on Friday, January 9, 2026 in Los Angeles. The ceremony will be live-streamed on KNEKT.tv and YouTube, with the host, venue, and honorary award recipients to be announced in the coming weeks.

Paul Thomas Anderson's One Battle After Another led the nominations, earning recognition for Best Motion Picture – Comedy or Musical, Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Comedy or Musical, Best Director for Anderson, and four supporting nominations for Teyana Taylor, Regina Hall, Sean Penn, and Benicio del Toro.

Tying for second place were Ryan Coogler's Sinners and Joachim Trier's Sentimental Value. Both films earned nine nominations including Best Motion Picture – Drama, Best Director, and Best Original Screenplay, as well as multiple acting nominations such as Best Actor for Michael B. Jordan and Best Actress for Renate Reinsve.

Other top nominated films include A24's Marty Supreme with six, Focus Features' Hamnet with six, Universal Pictures' Wicked: For Good with five, Warner Bros.' Weapons with five, Netflix's Jay Kelly with five, Netflix's Frankenstein with four, Focus Features' Bugonia with four, Netflix's Train Dreams with four, and Neon's No Other Choice with four.

Additionally, this year the Hollywood Creative Alliance has officially split Best Picture and all acting categories into two separate groups: Best Motion Picture – Drama and Best Motion Picture – Comedy or Musical. The proposed change was put to a full vote of the HCA membership, which currently consists of 310 members. 60 percent of the current membership supported updating the award structure.

A complete list of all nominees can be found below:

Best Indie Feature

Bob Trevino Like It (Roadside)

Die My Love (Mubi)

Sorry, Baby (A24)

The Chronology of Water (The Forge)

Twinless (Roadside)

Urchin (Picturehouse Entertainment)

Best Action or Sci-Fiction Feature:

F1 (Apple Original Films)

The Fantastic Four: First Steps (Disney/Marvel Studios)

Mickey 17 (WB)

Mission Impossible - The Final Reckoning (Paramount Pictures)

Superman (WB)

Warfare (A24)

Best First Feature

Bob Trevino Likes It (Roadside)

Eleanor the Great (Sony Pictures Classics)

Good Boy (IFC Films)

Sorry, Baby (A24)

The Chronology of Water (The Forge)

Twinless (Roadside)

Best Horror or Thriller Feature

28 Years Later (Sony Pictures)

Black Phone 2 (Universal Pictures)

Bring Her Back (A24)

Final Destination: Bloodlines (WB)

Together (Neon)

Weapons (WB)

Best Performance in a Horror or Thriller

Alfie Williams - 28 Years Later (Sony Pictures)

Alison Brie - Together (Neon)

Ethan Hawke - Black Phone 2 (Universal Pictures)

Indy The Dog - Good Boy (IFC Films)

Sally Hawkins - Bring Her Back (A24)

Sophie Thatcher - Companion (WB)

Best Book to Screen Adaptation

How to Train Your Dragon (Universal)

Mickey 17 (WB)

Superman (WB)

The Housemaid (Lionsgate)

The Life of Chuck (Neon)

The Long Walk (Lionsgate)

Best International Feature

Belén (Amazon MGM)

It Was Just an Accident (Neon)

No Other Choice (Neon)

Sentimental Value (Neon)

Sirât (Neon)

The Secret Agent (Neon)

Best Documentary

Cover Up (Netflix)

It's Never Over, Jeff Buckley (Magnolia)

My Mom Jayne (HBO Max)

Orwell: 2+2=5 (Neon)

The Perfect Neighbor (Netflix)

Zodiac Killer Project (Music Box Films)

Best Animated Feature

Arco (Neon)

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba The Movie: Infinity Castle (Crunchyroll)

In Your Dreams (Netflix)

KPop Demon Hunters (Netflix)

Little Amélie or the Character of Rain (GKids)

Zootopia 2 (Walt Disney Pictures)

Best Voice Over Performance:

Arden Cho - KPop Demon Hunters (Netflix)

Natalie Portman - Arco (Neon)

Nick Offerman - The Life of Chuck (Neon)

Scarlett Sher - Weapons (WB)

Shakira - Zootopia 2 (Walt Disney Pictures)

Will Patton - Train Dreams (Netflix)

Best Cast Ensemble

Jay Kelly (Netflix)

One Battle After Another (WB)

Sentimental Value (Neon)

Sinners (WB)

Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery (Netflix)

Wicked: For Good (Universal Pictures)

Best Original Screenplay

Jay Kelly - Written by Noah Baumbach and Emily Mortimer (Netflix)

Marty Supreme - Written by Ronald Bronstein and Josh Safdie (A24)

Rental Family - Written by Hikari (Searchlight)

Sentimental Value - Written by Joachim Trier and Eskil Vogt (Neon)

Sinners - Written by Ryan Coogler (WB)

Weapons - Written by Zach Cregger (WB)

Best Adapted Screenplay

Bugonia - Written by Will Tracy (Focus Features)

Frankenstein - Written by Guillermo del Toro (Netflix)

Hamnet - Written by Chloé Zhao and Maggie O'Farrell (Focus Features)

No Other Choice - Written by Park Chan-wook, Don McKellar, Lee Kyoung-mi, and Lee Ja-hye (Neon)

One Battle After Another - Written by Paul Thomas Anderson (WB)

Train Dreams - Written by Clint Bentley and Greg Kwedar (Netflix)

Best Director

Chloé Zhao - Hamnet (Focus Features)

Guillermo Del Toro - Frankenstein (Netflix)

Joachim Trier - Sentimental Value (Neon)

Josh Safdie - Marty Supreme (A24)

Paul Thomas Anderson - One Battle After Another (WB)

Ryan Coogler - Sinners (WB)

Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture Comedy or Musical

Ariana Grande - Wicked: For Good (Universal Pictures)

Glenn Close - Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery (Netflix)

Gwyneth Paltrow - Marty Supreme (A24)

Odessa A'zion - Marty Supreme (A24)

Regina Hall - One Battle After Another (WB)

Teyana Taylor - One Battle After Another (WB)

Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture Comedy or Musical

Adam Sandler - Jay Kelly (Netflix)

Benicio del Toro - One Battle After Another (WB)

Jonathan Bailey - Wicked: For Good (Universal Pictures)

Josh O' Connor - Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery (Netflix)

Keanu Reeves - Good Fortune (Lionsgate)

Sean Penn - One Battle After Another (WB)

Best Actress in a Motion Picture Comedy or Musical

Amanda Seyfried - The Testament of Ann Lee (Searchlight)

Chase Infiniti - One Battle After Another (WB)

Cynthia Erivo - Wicked: For Good (Universal Pictures)

Emma Stone - Bugonia (Focus Features)

Eva Victor - Sorry, Baby (A24)

Rose Byrne - If I Had Legs, I'd Kick You (A24)

Best Actor in a Motion Picture Comedy or Musical

Brendan Fraser - Rental Family (Searchlight)

George Clooney - Jay Kelly (Netflix)

Jesse Plemons - Bugonia (Focus Features)

Lee Byung-hun - No Other Choice (Neon)

Leonardo DiCaprio - One Battle After Another (WB)

Timothée Chalamet - Marty Supreme (A24)

Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture Drama

Amy Madigan - Weapons (WB)

Elle Fanning - Sentimental Value (Neon)

Hailee Steinfeld - Sinners (WB)

Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas - Sentimental Value (Neon)

Nina Hoss - Hedda (Amazon MGM)

Wunmi Mosaku - Sinners (WB)

Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture Drama

Jacob Elordi - Frankenstein (Netflix)

David Jonsson - The Long Walk (Lionsgate)

Delroy Lindo - Sinners (WB)

Paul Mescal - Hamnet (Focus Features)

Stellan Skarsgård - Sentimental Value (Neon)

Miles Canton - Sinners (WB)

Best Actress in a Motion Picture Drama

Jennifer Lawrence - Die My Love (Mubi)

Jessie Buckley - Hamnet (Focus Features)

Julia Garner - Weapons (WB)

Renate Reinsve - Sentimental Value (Neon)

Sydney Sweeney - Christy (Black Bear)

Tessa Thompson - Hedda (Amazon MGM)

Best Actor in a Motion Picture Drama

Dwayne Johnson - The Smashing Machine (A24)

Dylan O'Brien - Twinless (Roadside)

Jeremy Allen White - Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere (20th Century)

Joel Edgerton - Train Dreams (Netflix)

Michael B. Jordan - Sinners (WB)

Wagner Moura - The Secret Agent (Neon)

Best Motion Picture Comedy or Musical

Bugonia (Focus Features)

Jay Kelly (Netflix)

Marty Supreme (A24)

No Other Choice (Neon)

One Battle After Another (WB)

Wicked: For Good (Universal Pictures)

Best Motion Picture Drama

Frankenstein (Netflix)

Hamnet (Focus Features)

It Was Just an Accident (Neon)

Sentimental Value (Neon)

Sinners (WB)

Train Dreams (Netflix)

Additionally, the Hollywood Creative Alliance announced last week the nominees for the Astra Creative Arts Awards. Ryan Coogler's Sinners received the most nominations of any film submitted, earning a total of eleven nominations. Wicked: For Good closely followed with ten nominations, while Guillermo del Toro's Frankenstein rounded out the top three with nine. The Astra Creative Arts Awards will be its own ceremony that will be held on Thursday, December 11, 2025. You can see a full list of nominees for the Astra Creative Arts Awards by visiting TheAstras.com .

Number of Nominations By Film

One Battle After Another – 11 Nominations

Sentimental Value – 9 Nominations

Sinners – 9 Nominations

Marty Supreme – 6 Nominations

Weapons – 5 Nominations

Hamnet – 5 Nominations

Jay Kelly – 5 Nominations

Wicked: For Good – 5 Nominations

Bugonia – 4 Nominations

Frankenstein – 4 Nominations

No Other Choice – 4 Nominations

Train Dreams – 4 Nominations

Sorry, Baby – 3 Nominations

Twinless – 3 Nominations

Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery – 3 Nominations

28 Years Later – 2 Nominations

Arco – 2 Nominations

Black Phone 2 – 2 Nominations

Bob Trevino Likes It – 2 Nominations

Bring Her Back – 2 Nominations

Die My Love – 2 Nominations

Good Boy – 2 Nominations

Hedda – 2 Nominations

It Was Just an Accident – 2 Nominations

KPop Demon Hunters – 2 Nominations

Mickey 17 – 2 Nominations

Superman – 2 Nominations

The Chronology of Water – 2 Nominations

The Life of Chuck – 2 Nominations

The Long Walk – 2 Nominations

The Secret Agent – 2 Nominations

Together – 2 Nomination

Zootopia 2 – 2 Nominations

Belén – 1 Nomination

Christy – 1 Nomination

Companion – 1 Nomination

Cover Up – 1 Nomination

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle – 1 Nomination

Eleanor the Great – 1 Nomination

F1 – 1 Nomination

Final Destination: Bloodlines – 1 Nomination

Good Fortune – 1 Nomination

How to Train Your Dragon – 1 Nomination

If I Had Legs, I'd Kick You – 1 Nomination

In Your Dreams – 1 Nomination

It's Never Over, Jeff Buckley – 1 Nomination

Little Amélie or the Character of Rain – 1 Nomination

Mission Impossible – The Final Reckoning – 1 Nomination

My Mom Jayne – 1 Nomination

Orwell: 2+2=5 – 1 Nomination

Rental Family – 1 Nomination

Sirât – 1 Nomination

Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere – 1 Nomination

The Fantastic Four: First Steps – 1 Nomination

The Housemaid – 1 Nomination

The Perfect Neighbor – 1 Nomination

The Smashing Machine – 1 Nomination

Urchin – 1 Nomination

Warfare – 1 Nomination

Zodiac Killer Project – 1 Nomination

Number of Nominations By Distributor/Streamer

WB – 30 Nominations

Neon – 26 Nominations

Netflix – 21 Nominations

A24 – 14 Nominations

Focus Features – 9 Nominations

Universal Pictures – 8 Nominations

Roadside Attractions – 5 Nominations

Lionsgate – 4 Nominations

Amazon MGM Studios – 3 Nominations

Mubi – 2 Nominations

Sony Pictures - 2 Nominations

IFC Films – 2 Nominations

Walt Disney Pictures – 2 Nominations

The Forge – 2 Nominations

Apple Original Films – 1 Nomination

Sony Pictures Classics – 1 Nomination

Black Bear – 1 Nomination

Crunchyroll – 1 Nomination

GKids – 1 Nomination

Paramount Pictures – 1 Nomination

HBO Max – 1 Nomination

Searchlight Pictures – 1 Nomination

20th Century Studios – 1 Nomination

Disney / Marvel Studios – 1 Nomination

Picturehouse Entertainment – 1 Nomination

Music Box Films – 1 Nomination

Magnolia Pictures – 1 Nomination

About The Astra Awards:

The Astra Awards, presented by the Hollywood Creative Alliance, recognize and celebrate outstanding achievements in entertainment and media. The HCA's mission is to foster a supportive and inclusive community where professionals from all areas of the industry can connect, collaborate, and champion one another. The current guild membership includes actors, critics, creatives, journalists, podcasters, producers, publicists, and writers.

Follow The Astras on social media:

X: @TheAstraAwards

Facebook: @TheAstraAwards

Instagram: @hollywoodcreativealliance

YouTube: @TheAstraAwards

TikTok: @TheAstraAwards

Press Contact:

Lee Meltzer

Lee Meltzer Consulting

[email protected]

SOURCE The Astra Awards