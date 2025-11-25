PAUL THOMAS ANDERSON'S "ONE BATTLE AFTER ANOTHER" LEADS THE ASTRA FILM AWARDS WITH A TOTAL OF 11 NOMINATIONS FOLLOWED BY RYAN COOGLER'S "SINNERS" AND JOACHIM TRIER'S "SENTIMENTAL VALUE" TIED FOR SECOND PLACE WITH 9 NOMINATIONS EACH

News provided byThe Astra Awards
LOS ANGELES, Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hollywood Creative Alliance has announced the nominees for the 2025 Astra Film Awards, which will take place on Friday, January 9, 2026 in Los Angeles. The ceremony will be live-streamed on KNEKT.tv and YouTube, with the host, venue, and honorary award recipients to be announced in the coming weeks.
Paul Thomas Anderson's One Battle After Another led the nominations, earning recognition for Best Motion Picture – Comedy or Musical, Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Comedy or Musical, Best Director for Anderson, and four supporting nominations for Teyana Taylor, Regina Hall, Sean Penn, and Benicio del Toro.
Tying for second place were Ryan Coogler's Sinners and Joachim Trier's Sentimental Value. Both films earned nine nominations including Best Motion Picture – Drama, Best Director, and Best Original Screenplay, as well as multiple acting nominations such as Best Actor for Michael B. Jordan and Best Actress for Renate Reinsve.
Other top nominated films include A24's Marty Supreme with six, Focus Features' Hamnet with six, Universal Pictures' Wicked: For Good with five, Warner Bros.' Weapons with five, Netflix's Jay Kelly with five, Netflix's Frankenstein with four, Focus Features' Bugonia with four, Netflix's Train Dreams with four, and Neon's No Other Choice with four.
Additionally, this year the Hollywood Creative Alliance has officially split Best Picture and all acting categories into two separate groups: Best Motion Picture – Drama and Best Motion Picture – Comedy or Musical. The proposed change was put to a full vote of the HCA membership, which currently consists of 310 members. 60 percent of the current membership supported updating the award structure.
A complete list of all nominees can be found below:
Best Indie Feature
Bob Trevino Like It (Roadside)
Die My Love (Mubi)
Sorry, Baby (A24)
The Chronology of Water (The Forge)
Twinless (Roadside)
Urchin (Picturehouse Entertainment)
Best Action or Sci-Fiction Feature:
F1 (Apple Original Films)
The Fantastic Four: First Steps (Disney/Marvel Studios)
Mickey 17 (WB)
Mission Impossible - The Final Reckoning (Paramount Pictures)
Superman (WB)
Warfare (A24)
Best First Feature
Bob Trevino Likes It (Roadside)
Eleanor the Great (Sony Pictures Classics)
Good Boy (IFC Films)
Sorry, Baby (A24)
The Chronology of Water (The Forge)
Twinless (Roadside)
Best Horror or Thriller Feature
28 Years Later (Sony Pictures)
Black Phone 2 (Universal Pictures)
Bring Her Back (A24)
Final Destination: Bloodlines (WB)
Together (Neon)
Weapons (WB)
Best Performance in a Horror or Thriller
Alfie Williams - 28 Years Later (Sony Pictures)
Alison Brie - Together (Neon)
Ethan Hawke - Black Phone 2 (Universal Pictures)
Indy The Dog - Good Boy (IFC Films)
Sally Hawkins - Bring Her Back (A24)
Sophie Thatcher - Companion (WB)
Best Book to Screen Adaptation
How to Train Your Dragon (Universal)
Mickey 17 (WB)
Superman (WB)
The Housemaid (Lionsgate)
The Life of Chuck (Neon)
The Long Walk (Lionsgate)
Best International Feature
Belén (Amazon MGM)
It Was Just an Accident (Neon)
No Other Choice (Neon)
Sentimental Value (Neon)
Sirât (Neon)
The Secret Agent (Neon)
Best Documentary
Cover Up (Netflix)
It's Never Over, Jeff Buckley (Magnolia)
My Mom Jayne (HBO Max)
Orwell: 2+2=5 (Neon)
The Perfect Neighbor (Netflix)
Zodiac Killer Project (Music Box Films)
Best Animated Feature
Arco (Neon)
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba The Movie: Infinity Castle (Crunchyroll)
In Your Dreams (Netflix)
KPop Demon Hunters (Netflix)
Little Amélie or the Character of Rain (GKids)
Zootopia 2 (Walt Disney Pictures)
Best Voice Over Performance:
Arden Cho - KPop Demon Hunters (Netflix)
Natalie Portman - Arco (Neon)
Nick Offerman - The Life of Chuck (Neon)
Scarlett Sher - Weapons (WB)
Shakira - Zootopia 2 (Walt Disney Pictures)
Will Patton - Train Dreams (Netflix)
Best Cast Ensemble
Jay Kelly (Netflix)
One Battle After Another (WB)
Sentimental Value (Neon)
Sinners (WB)
Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery (Netflix)
Wicked: For Good (Universal Pictures)
Best Original Screenplay
Jay Kelly - Written by Noah Baumbach and Emily Mortimer (Netflix)
Marty Supreme - Written by Ronald Bronstein and Josh Safdie (A24)
Rental Family - Written by Hikari (Searchlight)
Sentimental Value - Written by Joachim Trier and Eskil Vogt (Neon)
Sinners - Written by Ryan Coogler (WB)
Weapons - Written by Zach Cregger (WB)
Best Adapted Screenplay
Bugonia - Written by Will Tracy (Focus Features)
Frankenstein - Written by Guillermo del Toro (Netflix)
Hamnet - Written by Chloé Zhao and Maggie O'Farrell (Focus Features)
No Other Choice - Written by Park Chan-wook, Don McKellar, Lee Kyoung-mi, and Lee Ja-hye (Neon)
One Battle After Another - Written by Paul Thomas Anderson (WB)
Train Dreams - Written by Clint Bentley and Greg Kwedar (Netflix)
Best Director
Chloé Zhao - Hamnet (Focus Features)
Guillermo Del Toro - Frankenstein (Netflix)
Joachim Trier - Sentimental Value (Neon)
Josh Safdie - Marty Supreme (A24)
Paul Thomas Anderson - One Battle After Another (WB)
Ryan Coogler - Sinners (WB)
Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture Comedy or Musical
Ariana Grande - Wicked: For Good (Universal Pictures)
Glenn Close - Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery (Netflix)
Gwyneth Paltrow - Marty Supreme (A24)
Odessa A'zion - Marty Supreme (A24)
Regina Hall - One Battle After Another (WB)
Teyana Taylor - One Battle After Another (WB)
Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture Comedy or Musical
Adam Sandler - Jay Kelly (Netflix)
Benicio del Toro - One Battle After Another (WB)
Jonathan Bailey - Wicked: For Good (Universal Pictures)
Josh O' Connor - Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery (Netflix)
Keanu Reeves - Good Fortune (Lionsgate)
Sean Penn - One Battle After Another (WB)
Best Actress in a Motion Picture Comedy or Musical
Amanda Seyfried - The Testament of Ann Lee (Searchlight)
Chase Infiniti - One Battle After Another (WB)
Cynthia Erivo - Wicked: For Good (Universal Pictures)
Emma Stone - Bugonia (Focus Features)
Eva Victor - Sorry, Baby (A24)
Rose Byrne - If I Had Legs, I'd Kick You (A24)
Best Actor in a Motion Picture Comedy or Musical
Brendan Fraser - Rental Family (Searchlight)
George Clooney - Jay Kelly (Netflix)
Jesse Plemons - Bugonia (Focus Features)
Lee Byung-hun - No Other Choice (Neon)
Leonardo DiCaprio - One Battle After Another (WB)
Timothée Chalamet - Marty Supreme (A24)
Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture Drama
Amy Madigan - Weapons (WB)
Elle Fanning - Sentimental Value (Neon)
Hailee Steinfeld - Sinners (WB)
Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas - Sentimental Value (Neon)
Nina Hoss - Hedda (Amazon MGM)
Wunmi Mosaku - Sinners (WB)
Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture Drama
Jacob Elordi - Frankenstein (Netflix)
David Jonsson - The Long Walk (Lionsgate)
Delroy Lindo - Sinners (WB)
Paul Mescal - Hamnet (Focus Features)
Stellan Skarsgård - Sentimental Value (Neon)
Miles Canton - Sinners (WB)
Best Actress in a Motion Picture Drama
Jennifer Lawrence - Die My Love (Mubi)
Jessie Buckley - Hamnet (Focus Features)
Julia Garner - Weapons (WB)
Renate Reinsve - Sentimental Value (Neon)
Sydney Sweeney - Christy (Black Bear)
Tessa Thompson - Hedda (Amazon MGM)
Best Actor in a Motion Picture Drama
Dwayne Johnson - The Smashing Machine (A24)
Dylan O'Brien - Twinless (Roadside)
Jeremy Allen White - Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere (20th Century)
Joel Edgerton - Train Dreams (Netflix)
Michael B. Jordan - Sinners (WB)
Wagner Moura - The Secret Agent (Neon)
Best Motion Picture Comedy or Musical
Bugonia (Focus Features)
Jay Kelly (Netflix)
Marty Supreme (A24)
No Other Choice (Neon)
One Battle After Another (WB)
Wicked: For Good (Universal Pictures)
Best Motion Picture Drama
Frankenstein (Netflix)
Hamnet (Focus Features)
It Was Just an Accident (Neon)
Sentimental Value (Neon)
Sinners (WB)
Train Dreams (Netflix)
Additionally, the Hollywood Creative Alliance announced last week the nominees for the Astra Creative Arts Awards. Ryan Coogler's Sinners received the most nominations of any film submitted, earning a total of eleven nominations. Wicked: For Good closely followed with ten nominations, while Guillermo del Toro's Frankenstein rounded out the top three with nine. The Astra Creative Arts Awards will be its own ceremony that will be held on Thursday, December 11, 2025. You can see a full list of nominees for the Astra Creative Arts Awards by visiting TheAstras.com.
Number of Nominations By Film
One Battle After Another – 11 Nominations
Sentimental Value – 9 Nominations
Sinners – 9 Nominations
Marty Supreme – 6 Nominations
Weapons – 5 Nominations
Hamnet – 5 Nominations
Jay Kelly – 5 Nominations
Wicked: For Good – 5 Nominations
Bugonia – 4 Nominations
Frankenstein – 4 Nominations
No Other Choice – 4 Nominations
Train Dreams – 4 Nominations
Sorry, Baby – 3 Nominations
Twinless – 3 Nominations
Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery – 3 Nominations
28 Years Later – 2 Nominations
Arco – 2 Nominations
Black Phone 2 – 2 Nominations
Bob Trevino Likes It – 2 Nominations
Bring Her Back – 2 Nominations
Die My Love – 2 Nominations
Good Boy – 2 Nominations
Hedda – 2 Nominations
It Was Just an Accident – 2 Nominations
KPop Demon Hunters – 2 Nominations
Mickey 17 – 2 Nominations
Superman – 2 Nominations
The Chronology of Water – 2 Nominations
The Life of Chuck – 2 Nominations
The Long Walk – 2 Nominations
The Secret Agent – 2 Nominations
Together – 2 Nomination
Zootopia 2 – 2 Nominations
Belén – 1 Nomination
Christy – 1 Nomination
Companion – 1 Nomination
Cover Up – 1 Nomination
Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle – 1 Nomination
Eleanor the Great – 1 Nomination
F1 – 1 Nomination
Final Destination: Bloodlines – 1 Nomination
Good Fortune – 1 Nomination
How to Train Your Dragon – 1 Nomination
If I Had Legs, I'd Kick You – 1 Nomination
In Your Dreams – 1 Nomination
It's Never Over, Jeff Buckley – 1 Nomination
Little Amélie or the Character of Rain – 1 Nomination
Mission Impossible – The Final Reckoning – 1 Nomination
My Mom Jayne – 1 Nomination
Orwell: 2+2=5 – 1 Nomination
Rental Family – 1 Nomination
Sirât – 1 Nomination
Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere – 1 Nomination
The Fantastic Four: First Steps – 1 Nomination
The Housemaid – 1 Nomination
The Perfect Neighbor – 1 Nomination
The Smashing Machine – 1 Nomination
Urchin – 1 Nomination
Warfare – 1 Nomination
Zodiac Killer Project – 1 Nomination
Number of Nominations By Distributor/Streamer
WB – 30 Nominations
Neon – 26 Nominations
Netflix – 21 Nominations
A24 – 14 Nominations
Focus Features – 9 Nominations
Universal Pictures – 8 Nominations
Roadside Attractions – 5 Nominations
Lionsgate – 4 Nominations
Amazon MGM Studios – 3 Nominations
Mubi – 2 Nominations
Sony Pictures - 2 Nominations
IFC Films – 2 Nominations
Walt Disney Pictures – 2 Nominations
The Forge – 2 Nominations
Apple Original Films – 1 Nomination
Sony Pictures Classics – 1 Nomination
Black Bear – 1 Nomination
Crunchyroll – 1 Nomination
GKids – 1 Nomination
Paramount Pictures – 1 Nomination
HBO Max – 1 Nomination
Searchlight Pictures – 1 Nomination
20th Century Studios – 1 Nomination
Disney / Marvel Studios – 1 Nomination
Picturehouse Entertainment – 1 Nomination
Music Box Films – 1 Nomination
Magnolia Pictures – 1 Nomination
About The Astra Awards:
The Astra Awards, presented by the Hollywood Creative Alliance, recognize and celebrate outstanding achievements in entertainment and media. The HCA's mission is to foster a supportive and inclusive community where professionals from all areas of the industry can connect, collaborate, and champion one another. The current guild membership includes actors, critics, creatives, journalists, podcasters, producers, publicists, and writers.
