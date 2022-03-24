Paul Tornetta III, MD, FAAOS, named second vice president of the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons

CHICAGO, March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Boston orthopaedic trauma surgeon Paul Tornetta III, MD, FAAOS, was named second vice president of the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons' (AAOS) Board of Directors. His role is the first in a four-year term of volunteer service during which he will serve as president of the Academy in 2024-2025. He will assume the second vice president position following the AAOS 2022 Annual Meeting in Chicago, March 22-26, 2022.

Dr. Tornetta serves as chief of the Department of Orthopaedic Surgery and director of orthopaedic trauma at Boston Medical Center, and chair of the Department of Orthopaedic Surgery at Boston University School of Medicine. He describes himself as a "blue-collar surgeon" who takes pride in promoting a shared decision-making model with patients and fostering lifelong professional learning for surgeons.

His reputation for fairness and transparency has earned him longtime recognition as a Castle Connolly Top Doctor every year since 1999 and a Boston Magazine Top Doc since 2006. He is past president of the Orthopaedic Trauma Association (OTA) and served on the executive committee of the American Orthopaedic Association (AOA) for more than a decade.

Dr. Tornetta is a highly respected professor known for his teaching prowess and efforts to advance orthopaedic education and training. Among his many AAOS volunteer positions, he chaired the Education Council for the last four years and was past chair of the former Evaluations Committee and Annual Meeting Committee, and a member-at-large on the Board of Directors. His leadership in the collaboration between the AAOS, American Board of Orthopaedic Surgery, AOA, Council of Orthopaedic Residency Directors, and AAOS Resident Assembly was instrumental in creating the new AAOS Resident Orthopaedic Core Knowledge (ROCK) Curriculum. Dr. Tornetta co-edits the ROCK curriculum with Carol Morris, MD, FAAOS, representing a major AAOS commitment to supporting and refining resident education. At Boston University, orthopaedic residents selected him four times to receive the annual Robert E. Leach, M.D. Resident Teacher of the Year Award.

Dr. Tornetta has published more than 300 peer-reviewed papers and heads the Orthopaedic Trauma Research Consortium. The consortium focuses on large-scale studies that will improve surgical best practices for some of the most common bone, joint, and muscle diseases. He has been a steering committee member for trials that won the Orthopaedic Research and Education Foundation (OREF) Clinical Research Award and Kappa Delta Award. He has also been awarded the Bovill Award, given to the top paper at the annual OTA meeting, five times.

Dr. Tornetta earned his medical degree and completed his internship and orthopaedic residency training at the State University of New York Health Science Center at Brooklyn, N.Y. After a fellowship at Hospital of the Good Samaritan in Los Angeles, he was appointed director of orthopaedic trauma at Kings County Hospital Center and the University Hospital of Brooklyn.

