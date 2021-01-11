Paul VanVeldhuisen, Ph.D., Named President of Emmes' New Public Sector Group

ROCKVILLE, Md., Jan. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Emmes, a global, full-service Clinical Research Organization (CRO) dedicated to supporting the advancement of public health and biopharmaceutical innovation, today announced that long-time employee, Dr. Paul VanVeldhuisen, has been named President of Emmes Public Sector.

Emmes is now organized into two business groups: Emmes Public Sector and Emmes Biopharma. The public sector group includes all the company's existing federal government clients and contracts, as well as work for foundations, public/private sector partnerships, and not-for-profit organizations.

The Emmes Biopharma group is further strengthened by Emmes' recent acquisition of Neox, a CRO headquartered in the Czech Republic with operations in 19 European countries. Neox significantly expands Emmes' international presence and client base across biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device companies.

According to Emmes' Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Christine Dingivan, "Our public sector work is extremely important to the company, from the standpoint of its history, its long and successful client relationships, and its contribution to growth. We are thrilled to have Paul at the helm."

She added, "Paul is uniquely qualified to head Emmes Public Sector. He is a widely respected researcher and leader, both within and outside of Emmes. He led Emmes research teams in such wide-ranging areas as substance use, eye disease, and maternal and child health. He has held senior leadership roles at the company for the past 15 years. He is thoughtful and insightful, adding great value and counsel to me and other members of our leadership team."

"It's an honor to lead Emmes Public Sector," said Dr. VanVeldhuisen. "My role is new, but our work with the federal government goes back to Emmes' creation in 1977. I've spent my career here at Emmes. It's a remarkable place to work because my colleagues share a passion for the research we do. My goal is to build upon our excellent reputation, expanding our government base and adding to our portfolio of work with existing partners as well as reaching new partners across the public sector."

Dr. VanVeldhuisen has over 25 years of experience in clinical research. After joining Emmes in 1993, he designed and conducted clinical trials, and later became a principal investigator. He was promoted to vice president in 2006 and chief operating officer in 2016. He holds a Ph.D. in epidemiology from The George Washington University, an M.S. in biostatistics from the University of Washington, and a B.S. in mathematics from Calvin University.

Founded in 1977, Emmes is a global, full-service Clinical Research Organization dedicated to excellence in supporting the advancement of public health and biopharmaceutical innovation. The company's clients include numerous agencies and institutes of the U.S. federal government and a wide range of biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device companies throughout the world. To learn more about how our research is making a positive impact on human health, go to the Emmes website at www.emmes.com.

