Paul Wesley, Kelly Slater, Mýa, Lisa Ann Walter, Alan Cumming, and more speak up for animals suffering at Miami Seaquarium

Notable actors, athletes, and recording artists sign open letter urging Miami Seaquarium's parent company to release captive animals to sanctuary

NEW YORK, April 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, World Animal Protection, US released an open letter signed by a host of celebrities urging the CEO of The Dolphin Company (Miami Seaquarium's parent company) to work with Miami-Dade County and animal advocacy groups to release its captive animals to sanctuaries, or where available sanctuaries do not currently exist, to reputable facilities that do not force animals to perform or interact with visitors.

The open letter, signed by Paul Wesley, Kelly Slater, Lisa Ann Walter, Elaine Hendrix, Nicole Williams English, Mýa, Alan Cumming, and Richa Moorjani, all longtime animals advocates, details the extensive history of Miami Seaquarium's animal welfare violations and the tragic death of Tokitae (Lolita), who passed in August of last year. The letter calls on Eduardo Albor, CEO of The Dolphin Company, to "do the right thing."

Last month, Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava let the Miami Seaquarium know that she is terminating its lease, forcing the venue to vacate its property as of April 21. The mayor specifically cited the Seaquarium's multitude of USDA animal welfare violations as one of the reasons for her decision. The animals currently suffering at Miami Seaquarium are owned by The Dolphin Company and will most likely be moved to other cruel venues once the Seaquarium shutters.

Lindsay Oliver, Executive Director, World Animal Protection, US states:

"All of us at World Animal Protection extend our deepest appreciation to the compassionate celebrities who have lent their voices to our crucial call to end nearly 70 years of abhorrent animal cruelty at Miami Seaquarium. The Dolphin Company has the power and ethical responsibility to grant the animals currently suffering at the Seaquarium the chance to live out the rest of their lives free from exploitation. Miami-Dade County's bold stance sets a precedent for all exploitative wildlife venues to close their doors for good."

SOURCE World Animal Protection