Paula Holloway of ReloQuest Inc. elected as New President of Southeastern Regional Relocation Council

This appointment aligns with ReloQuest's mission and goals to support partnership and collaboration within the Global Mobility Industry. Paula brings over twenty years of corporate housing and relocation management experience demonstrating a talent for anticipating and meeting her client's needs by introducing effective solutions that solve client's unique challenges via ReloQuest innovation.

Paula stated, "Relocation and global mobility has offered me a dynamic profession. One in which I have appreciated an ever-changing work environment. I am proud to represent the Southeastern Regional Relocation Council as the president for 2021. We plan to hold industry education sessions, host speakers, and present networking opportunities. The dedication of the team makes this organization exceptional, and collectively I am confident we will accomplish amazing results."

"Now more than ever, it is critical to play an active role in supporting the global mobility industry, which requires vision, customer-centric service, and problem-solving skills during these challenging times", stated Jeff Mahoney, ReloQuest COO. "ReloQuest believes in supporting our colleagues who have demonstrated their commitment with dedication and hardwork through their choice of volunteer work."

The Southeastern Regional Relocation Council, established in 1988, is an organization dedicated to providing a forum for education, problem-solving, and networking for relocation professionals. The Employee Relocation Council has recognized the SRRC as one of their regional groups. Worldwide, ERC® is a global not-for-profit organization committed to connecting and educating workforce mobility professionals worldwide since 1964.

About ReloQuest

ReloQuest is a global business solution providing furnished accommodations and hotels for the travel and relocation management industry. As the largest marketplace of corporate housing and hotels in over 162 Countries, ReloQuest compares global accommodations based on individual needs and allows business travelers to select the best options. The platform delivers instant options at the most competitive rates with 100% transparency, real-time data metrics, substantial cost reduction, direct communication with live 24/7/365 support, and 80 % increased efficiency. Dedicated to solving travel and relocation challenges, ReloQuest serves today's global workforce and the companies that employ them.

Media contact: Jeana Giordano

[email protected]

SOURCE ReloQuest, Inc.

Related Links

https://reloquest.com/

