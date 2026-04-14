Paula Smithers Named sbLiftOff Director

HERNDON, Va., April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- sbLiftOff, a lower middle market M&A advisory firm focused on government contracting, intelligence, and aerospace, has added Paula Smithers to its senior team. Previously, Ms. Smithers was a CFO at Newbrook Solutions. Newbrook Solutions provides mission system software solutions to the Federal Government, Intelligence Community, and private organizations. Newbrook Solutions was recently acquired by Edgesource Corporation. Edgesource provides Cloud Engineering, Data Engineering, AI/ML, and UAS/cUAS solutions to the national security sector supporting mission operations.

Paula Smithers brings deep industry expertise to sbLiftOff, along with a track record of knowing how to grow companies serving the Department of Defense and the Intelligence Community.

"As a CPA and GovCon entrepreneur, Paula brings deep industry expertise to sbLiftOff, along with a track record of knowing how to grow companies serving the Department of Defense and the IC," said Sharon Heaton, the firm's CEO. "Paula will be providing support to business owners who are seeking a transition or sale of their company so they can lift off to their next adventure in life."

When Ms. Smithers led the sale of Newbrook Solutions she developed a keen interest in the practice of M&A, overseeing all aspects of finance, due diligence, and valuation. As Acquisition Manager, she consolidated deliverables, removed roadblocks, and ensured a win-win for both sides. "I love the challenge of investment banking," explains Ms. Smithers. "It's one of those aspirational aspects of finance that can have a profound effect not just on company growth, but also the lives of business leaders."

"I selected sbLiftOff as the place to launch my next business adventure because of sbLiftOff's reputation for stellar client service and its company commitment to the personal goals of government contracting entrepreneurs."

Ms. Smithers is well known in the GovCon community of Northern Virginia and Fort Meade as a dedicated, results-oriented, collaborative leader who thrives on streamlining operations, ensuring compliance, driving profitability, and understanding the federal customer. "I'm especially passionate about partnering with small to midsize businesses in the government contracting space," she adds.

Ms. Smithers is a Certified Public Accountant and has a BA from the Rochester Institute of Technology. She lives with her family in Northern Virginia and enjoys staying active through running and cycling.

Media Contact:

April Umminger

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SOURCE sbLiftOff