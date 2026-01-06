Paula's Choice Hands the Spotlight to Female Athletes Over 65 - And They're Just Getting Started

"The Long Game" social campaign reframes longevity as strength, spotlighting four female trailblazers who are embracing aging with authenticity and power.

SEATTLE, Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Paula's Choice—the global skincare brand renowned for its high-performing, clinically proven formulations—announced the launch of The Long Game, a new campaign that redefines longevity and celebrates women rewriting the narrative around aging. The campaign spotlights four extraordinary female athletic trailblazers, Dorothy Wiggins (100), MaryJane Fahey (75), Madonna B. Hanna (72), and Jacky Lee (68), who embody strength and resilience on their own terms. Anchored by the launch of the brand's CellularYouth Longevity Serum, The Long Game positions longevity not as a finish line, but as a way of life.

The Long Game

At 100 years old, Dorothy Wiggins remains an avid tennis player, taking to the court with the same discipline and joy that have defined her lifelong relationship with sport. Her continued commitment to movement is less about defying age and more about honoring it, proof that physical vitality can be cultivated well into a century of life.

MaryJane Fahey, the founder of Glorious Broads, has built a powerful community dedicated to dismantling outdated narratives around women over 50. A longtime fashion executive turned cultural force, Fahey channels her unapologetic confidence and fierce sense of purpose into the boxing ring, embodying the strength—both physical and mental—she champions for women at every stage of life.

Meanwhile, Madonna B. Hanna and Jacky Lee continue to push the limits of what's possible on the track. As competitive sprinters, they train, race, and win against athletes decades younger, redefining speed, endurance, and ambition in later life. Their presence in competition isn't symbolic—it's dominant—underscoring that performance and progress don't expire with age.

Together, their stories reflect a shared commitment to longevity and self-care, values central to Paula's Choice. "The Long Game reflects our commitment to empowering women of all ages to defy expectations, and take control of how they age" said Tina Pozzi, Chief Marketing Officer of Paula's Choice. "By challenging expectations around aging, the campaign brings that belief to life in a powerful way."

Central to the campaign is Paula's Choice's newest launch, the CellularYouth Longevity Serum, debuting today on the brand's direct-to-consumer platforms. Developed over five years of research, Paula's Choice CellularYouth Longevity Serum is a clinically tested formula designed to visibly improve multiple signs of aging while supporting long-term skin health.

The serum delivers immediate visible improvements in smoothness and radiance, with continued use helping to improve 12 signs of skin age, including the appearance of sagging, fine lines, and uneven tone. As the brand's most extensively studied serum to date, CellularYouth Longevity Serum reflects a longevity-inspired approach to skincare, empowering consumers to invest in the future of their skin.

Competitive sprinter Madonna B. Hanna reflected on her journey with humor and pride, noting, "If my younger self could see me now, she'd be bent over laughing, especially at the fact that I was 70 years old competing in a national 4x1 relay." That race ended in gold. "It's never too late to try something new," Hanna added. "Learning to be the best sprinter I can be has brought me so much joy."

The campaign concept and creative execution were developed in close collaboration with SEE ME and shot by Emmie America and Steven Mastorelli and styled by Maya Jones. SEE ME Founder Sara McDowell shared, "From the start, we wanted to reimagine longevity not as slowing down, but as something that grows strength, confidence, and energy over time. Visually, we leaned into a lo-fi, curated, UGC-inspired style to break away from conventional portrayals of older female athletes. This contemporary approach captures the vitality and joy they find through movement, while allowing age to show, creating a space to tell each woman's story in a way that feels honest, powerful, and deeply human."

The social campaign will begin rollout today and continue throughout the month of January.

