Paulson Capital Holding Company, LLC, Acquires Orca Investment Management

Investment Banking Firm Bolsters Wealth Management Capabilities Through Acquisition

PORTLAND, Ore., Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Paulson Capital Holding Company, LLC (Paulson), parent company to Paulson Investment Company, LLC, a leading investment banking firm focused on the small to mid-cap markets, announced today it has acquired investment advisory firm Orca Investment Management, LLC (Orca). Both companies are headquartered in Portland, Oregon.

Orca, which will operate as Orca Investment Management, LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Paulson Capital Holding Company, LLC, currently oversees approximately $190 million in assets and intends to double that within the next 12 to 24 months by expanding its corporate accounts under Paulson.

"We are pleased to have completed the acquisition of Orca and look forward to expanding our investment advisory capabilities to our nationwide offices," said Trent Davis, CEO of Paulson. "The addition of these capabilities to our traditional services and expertise underscores our unwavering commitment to supporting and enriching our clients and partners throughout all lifecycles of their investments. As such, we are actively pursuing additional acquisitions opportunities or partnerships to bolster this strategy."

Building upon Paulson's more than 50 years of premier investment banking services and the management team's combined 100+ years of experience, the acquisition enhances the firm's collective investment and operational capabilities to deliver clients a wider breadth of value-add wealth management services that offer customizable portfolios to meet a wide variety of clients goals.

"Paulson's multi-asset approach to portfolio management, capital raises, and risk awareness has been long valued by clients," said Shawn Willard, CEO of Orca. "Our proven track record in wealth management aligns perfectly, as more investors seek opportunistic investment avenues which offer a favorable balance between risk and reward in today's uncertain market."

About Paulson Investment Company

Founded in 1970, Paulson Investment Company, LLC, is a highly esteemed investment banking firm committed to leveraging its capital markets capabilities to aid clients in achieving their strategic and financial objectives. Since 2014, the company has focused on the small to mid-cap markets and participated in over 175 public and private offerings while raising approximately $1 billion in financings in that time. As a full-service broker dealer, Paulson provides a full range of financial products and services with a main focus on investment banking concentrating on private equity and syndicate offerings. For more information, visit www.paulsoninvestment.com.

About Orca Investment Management

Orca Investment Management, LLC, is an investment advisory firm that renders a full range of investment and portfolio management with stocks, bonds, mutual funds, and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) comprising its core portfolios. The company's precursor firm was founded in 2007 before becoming Orca Investment Management in 2010. Strategic mergers and tactical expansions of the management team led to Orca becoming the comprehensive investment management firm that it is today. For more information, visit www.orcaim.com.

