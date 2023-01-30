Pavankumar Tandra, MD Joins Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute in Sarasota

FORT MYERS, Fla., Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute, LLC (FCS) welcomes Board-certified hematologist and medical oncologist Pavankumar Tandra, MD to the statewide practice. He is providing care to patients at the Sarasota Downtown clinic located at 1970 Golf Street, Sarasota, FL 34236.

Pavankumar Tandra, MD joins Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute's Sarasota Downtown location.

"Dr. Tandra has a special interest in the treatment of breast cancer and is an active participant in all phases of clinical trial research, specifically pertaining to breast oncology," said FCS President & Managing Physician Lucio N. Gordan, MD. "We look forward with great anticipation of his future contributions to the practice, and most importantly, to our patients."

Dr. Tandra has performed extensive research for breast cancer through his participation in several clinical trials. His findings have been published in numerous scholarly journals and he has served as first and co-author of many abstract presentations involving breast cancer research at some of the most prestigious oncology meetings in the nation.

FCS Chief Executive Officer Nathan H. Walcker said, "Dr. Tandra is an experienced and compassionate physician with specialized expertise in treating breast cancer that will further enhance the treatment options available to our patients in Sarasota. We are delighted to welcome him to our practice."

After receiving his medical degree from Osmania Medical College in Hyderabad, India, Dr. Tandra attended the General Practice Specialist Training Program at Southeast Scotland deanery in Edinburgh, Scotland. He completed Internal Medicine residency training at St. Joseph Hospital at the University of Illinois in Chicago and was awarded a fellowship in Hematology/Oncology at the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha.

View Dr. Tandra's Bio: https://flcancer.com/staff/pavankumar-tandra/

About Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute, LLC: (FLCancer.com)

Recognized by the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) with a national Clinical Trials Participation Award, Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute (FCS) offers patients access to more clinical trials than any private oncology practice in Florida. The majority of new cancer drugs recently approved for use in the U.S. were studied in clinical trials with Florida Cancer Specialists participation.* Trained in prestigious medical schools and research institutes, our physicians are consistently ranked nationally as Top Doctors by U.S. News & World Report.

Founded in 1984, Florida Cancer Specialists has built a national reputation for excellence that is reflected in exceptional and compassionate patient care, driven by innovative clinical research, cutting-edge technologies and advanced treatments, including targeted therapies, genomic-based treatment, and immunotherapy. Our highest values are embodied by our outstanding team of highly trained and dedicated physicians, clinicians and staff.

*Prior to approval

SOURCE Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute