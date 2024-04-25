Lucio N. Gordan, MD Discusses Findings of Phase 3 Clinical Trial Supporting Advanced Treatments for Multiple Myeloma in National Broadcast

FORT MYERS, Fla., April 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute, LLC (FCS) President & Managing Physician Lucio Gordan, MD will join a panel of industry experts for a discussion of key clinical data and insights in treatment options for newly-diagnosed, transplant ineligible patients diagnosed with multiple myeloma. The live, national broadcast will explore the findings of a Phase 3 MAIA trial conducted with participation from FCS, comparing DRd and Rd, alongside an Indirect Treatment Comparison and the TAURUS Real-World Evidence study, both evaluating DRd vs VRd. FCS medical oncologist and hematologist Joseph R. Mace, MD co-authored the study.

Lucio N. Gordan, MD discusses novel treatments for multiple myeloma in national broadcast hosted by Darzalex.

Dr. Gordan said, "Clinical trials are integral to ongoing innovations and advancements in cancer treatment. Increasingly, our precision oncology insights and real-world evidence platform are enhancing our studies and informing clinical decisions."

MAIA is an ongoing phase 3 trial that enrolled patients, beginning in 2015 through 2017 at 176 hospitals in 14 countries across North America, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific region. Eligible patients were age 18 or older, newly diagnosed with multiple myeloma, and ineligible for high-dose chemotherapy with autologous stem-cell transplantation because of their age or comorbidities. Results of the study support the frontline use of daratumumab plus lenalidomide and dexamethasone (Darzalex®) for patients with multiple myeloma who are ineligible for transplantation, as it increased overall survival and progression-free survival. The second most common hematologic malignancy in the U.S., multiple myeloma is a rare, incurable blood cancer that affects plasma cells found in bone marrow.

Details on registration and attending the event are available here: https://form.jotform.com/240454918384059.

About Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute, LLC: (FLCancer.com)

Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute (FCS) offers patients access to more clinical trials than any private oncology practice in Florida. The majority of new cancer drugs recently approved for use in the U.S. were studied in clinical trials with FCS participation.* Recognized for our research, FCS is a recipient of the national Clinical Trials Participation Award presented by the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO). FCS physicians, trained in prestigious medical schools and research institutes, are consistently ranked nationally as Top Doctors by U.S. News & World Report.

Celebrating its 40th year in 2024, FCS has built a national reputation for excellence that is reflected in exceptional and compassionate patient care, driven by innovative clinical research, cutting-edge technologies and advanced treatments, including targeted therapies genomic-based treatment and immunotherapy. Our highest values are embodied by our outstanding team of highly trained and dedicated physicians, clinicians and staff.

*Prior to approval

