Pavarotti Radio Launching On SiriusXM To Celebrate New Documentary Film Chronicling The Great Entertainer Who Brought Opera To The Masses

NEW YORK, June 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Renowned tenor Luciano Pavarotti and Academy Award®-winning filmmaker Ron Howard are returning to SiriusXM, with the launch of Pavarotti Radio, an exclusive limited-run music channel celebrating the music and influence of Luciano Pavarotti, the famed Italian operatic tenor. SiriusXM's Pavarotti Radio kicks off June 6 at 12:00pm ET and runs through June 16 on channel 77 and through the SiriusXM app on smartphones and other connected devices.

The new Pavarotti channel complements the arrival of the documentary PAVAROTTI in select theaters June 7. Pavarotti Radio will showcase music and recorded performances from the world's most loved tenor of all time, as well as artists he influenced and interviews and stories from those who knew him, including Nicoletta Mantovani, Luciano Pavarotti's widow, as well as Howard.

This limited-run music channel will also feature the world premiere of a live performance of "Miserere" with Andrea Bocelli and Zucchero from the soundtrack, Pavarotti: Music From The Motion Picture (Decca), as well as several previously unreleased live superstar duets with Barry White ("You're The First, The Last, My Everything"), James Brown ("It's A Man's Man's Man's World") and Queen's Brian May and Roger Taylor ("Too Much Love Will Kill You"), from the new three-disc best of collection, Pavarotti: The Greatest Hits (Decca/UMe). The complementary releases will both be released on June 7 in conjunction with the film.

From Pavarotti's earliest beginnings to the very last days of his life, the Ron Howard-directed PAVAROTTI follows the renowned singer over the course of his prolific career revealing previously unknown details about the legendary tenor, and harnessing the incredible sounds and music from the man credited for bringing an "elite art form to the masses." A CBS Films, Polygram Entertainment, Brian Grazer presentation, PAVAROTTI is an Imagine Entertainment and White Horse Pictures production.

Noted Ron Howard, "It is wonderful to be able to partner with SiriusXM on a dedicated channel allowing fans and new listeners alike the opportunity to fully immerse themselves in the music of the genius that is Luciano Pavarotti. Whether getting tuned up to see the film or wanting to continue the experience after leaving the theater, this channel will allow us all to experience Pavarotti wherever and whenever we want."

SiriusXM subscribers are able to listen on SiriusXM radios, and those with streaming access can listen online, on-the-go with the SiriusXM mobile app and at home on a wide variety of connected devices including smart TVs, Amazon Alexa devices, Apple TV, PlayStation, Roku, Sonos speakers and more. Go to www.SiriusXM.com/streaming to learn more.

