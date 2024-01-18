Pavion Acquires Integrated Security and Communications

Expanding Pavion National Account & Systems Integration Leadership

CHANTILLY, Va., Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pavion Corp. (formerly Corbett Technology Solutions, Inc. "CTSI"), a leading provider of integrated solutions for fire, safety, security, and critical communications, has acquired Integrated Security and Communications ("ISC"). The acquisition significantly enhances Pavion's engineering, integration, and Fortune 500 national account capabilities across the US. ISC is the 20th acquisition for Pavion since partnering with Wind Point Partners ("Wind Point") in June 2020.

Integrated Security and Communications was established in 2007 by Michael Thomas and is headquartered in Millstone, New Jersey. Michael established his career in the enterprise security integration solution and services industry holding management positions with various industry leaders culminating with the start of ISC. The company filled whitespace in the market where large multinational customers in regulated and compliance driven industry verticals were underserved by security systems integrators globally. Since then, ISC has driven steady year-over-year growth while serving the needs of large industrial, manufacturing and logistics clients.

"Integrated Security and Communications is a fantastic organization serving enterprise Pharmaceutical, Life Science, Transportation, Manufacturing and Logistics customers across the world," said Pavion CEO Joe Oliveri. "The people of ISC are very strong and will be a great addition to our business. We have a performance culture focused on the customer and believe Michael and his team are a great fit."

"I am truly excited to join forces with Pavion," exclaimed Integrated Security and Communications Founder and CEO Michael Thomas. "As we entered 2023, we realized we required significant financial, systems, and process related investments to continue our growth. After assessing various options and speaking with Pavion CEO Joe Oliveri and his leadership team, we are confident that our decision to merge into Pavion will translate to value for our customers, our employees, and the stakeholders of both companies."

"This acquisition represents a significant Pavion milestone as the 20th acquisition since the company was acquired by Wind Point Partners in 2020, remarked Sergio Katz, Pavion VP of M&A. "Pavion buys great companies that have a strategic industry vertical, technology portfolio, or geographic fit. ISC hits all three metrics with regulatory compliance driven customers, strong engineering and systems integration capabilities, and the ability to serve and manage the demands of global customers."

"We are pleased to welcome the employees and customers of ISC to Pavion, "noted Jim Muncey, Pavion Security Business Unit President. "ISC employees will enjoy expanded opportunities while ISC customers will benefit from Pavion's global reach, depth of technical resources, and diversity of solution portfolio including Fire, Security, Integration, IT and Cyber solutions."

Pavion connects and protects by providing fire, security, and communication integration solutions to customers in 70+ U.S. locations and 22 countries. The company brings industry-leading experience to clients in the enterprise, healthcare, education, government, data center, and retail industries. Its mission is to bring clarity and transformation to safety, security and communication through integral technology and radical service. Learn more at www.pavion.com.

Wind Point Partners is a Chicago-based private equity investment firm with approximately $6 billion in assets under management. Wind Point focuses on partnering with top-caliber management teams to acquire well-positioned middle-market businesses where it can establish a clear path to value creation. The firm targets investments in the consumer products, industrial products and business services sectors. Wind Point is currently investing out of Wind Point Partners X, a fund that was initiated in 2022. Additional information on Wind Point is available at www.windpointpartners.com.

Integrated Security and Communications delivers security and integration solutions and services for national accounts in regulated and compliance driven market segments. Solutions include engineering and design, program management, preventative maintenance, managed services, and hosted security solutions delivering video surveillance and analytics, access control, and intrusion and perimeter detection. Learn more at www.isc-world.com

