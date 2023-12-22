Pavlov Media Acquires iZone Broadband

News provided by

Pavlov Media, Inc.

22 Dec, 2023, 10:10 ET

CHAMPAIGN, Ill., Dec. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Central Ohio broadband service provider iZone Broadband is being acquired by nationwide telecommunications company Pavlov Media. Since 2017 iZone Broadband has been providing high-speed Internet to the rural residents and businesses of SW Knox, NW Licking and NE Delaware Counties. Through this acquisition, Pavlov Media is now able to expand its residential and business service area to include Central Ohio.

"The Pavlov Media team is constantly seeking new opportunities to expand into new states, communities or towns that have a potential need for fiber-optic Internet," said Cory Douglas, CEO of Pavlov Media. "When Pavlov Media was presented with the chance to expand our services to the wonderful residents and businesses of Central Ohio, our leadership team knew it was a no brainer."

"iZone Broadband is grateful to join the expert team over at Pavlov Media," said Scott Lanham, founder of iZone Broadband. "I know all of our current iZone Broadband customers will be in good hands with Pavlov Media's dedicated customer support team with decades of experience in the industry."

For current customers of iZone Broadband, if you have any questions about your new service provider, reach out to [email protected] or call 888-799-7249. If you want to find out more information about your new service provider, check out www.pavlovmedia.com.

About Pavlov Media:

Pavlov Media is a nationwide Internet and media company with offerings of broadband, voice and television services. The company operates municipal fiber networks connected to its national backbone network. Pavlov Media specializes in private networks designed, constructed and operated by a team of dedicated professionals from the multifamily real estate industry.
For more information, visit www.pavlovmedia.com.

Contact: Chris Hunt, President of Emerging Markets
Phone: 217.531.9031 email: [email protected]

SOURCE Pavlov Media, Inc.

