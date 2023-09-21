PAVmed and Lucid Diagnostics to Participate in Panel Presentation at the 2023 Cantor Fitzgerald Global Healthcare Conference

NEW YORK, Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PAVmed Inc. (Nasdaq: PAVM, PAVMZ) ("PAVmed"), a diversified commercial-stage medical technology company operating in the medical device, diagnostics, and digital health sectors, and its majority-owned subsidiary Lucid Diagnostics Inc. (Nasdaq: LUCD) ("Lucid" or "Lucid Diagnostics"), a commercial-stage cancer prevention diagnostics company, today announced their participation in the 2023 Cantor Fitzgerald Global Healthcare Conference in New York City.

Lishan Aklog, M.D., PAVmed and Lucid's Chairman & Chief Executive Officer, and Dennis McGrath, PAVmed's President and Chief Financial Officer and Lucid's Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a panel presentation on Wednesday, September 27, 2023, at 8:00 a.m. EDT.

About PAVmed and its Subsidiaries

PAVmed Inc. is a diversified commercial-stage medical technology company operating in the medical device, diagnostics, and digital health sectors. Its majority-owned subsidiary, Lucid Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ: LUCD), is a commercial-stage cancer prevention medical diagnostics company that markets the EsoGuard® Esophageal DNA Test and EsoCheck® Esophageal Cell Collection Device—the first and only commercial tools for widespread early detection of esophageal precancer to mitigate the risks of esophageal cancer deaths. Its other majority-owned subsidiary, Veris Health Inc., is a private, commercial-stage digital health company focused on enhancing cancer care through remote monitoring and virtual care using the Veris Cancer Care Platform. Veris is concurrently developing a fully implantable, intelligent, physiologic monitor for attachment and coimplantation with a vascular access port that will further enhance the clinical and commercial value of the platform by providing physiologic data to the care providers, independent of patient compliance.

