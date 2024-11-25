PAW PATROL LIVE! OFFERS EXCLUSIVE HOLIDAY DEALS FOR BLACK FRIDAY AND CYBER WEEK

Enjoy Up to 30% Off Tickets – Now through December 8

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Gear up for PAWsome holiday deals as PAW Patrol Live! announces an exclusive ticket offer for Black Friday and Cyber Week! Ryder and his team of pups are spreading joy by offering up to 30% off select ticket prices using promo code PPLGIFT available now through December 8 at 11:59 p.m. local time, or while supplies last. This offer is valid on tickets to PAW Patrol Live! "A Mighty Adventure" and PAW Patrol Live! "Heroes Unite." Don't miss the chance to create lasting memories by experiencing the magic of PAW Patrol Live! with your family. Discounted tickets may be purchased at www.pawpatrollive.com.

Macon, GA** Macon Coliseum December 7 & 8, 2024 Milwaukee, WI** Miller High Life Theatre December 14 & 15, 2024 Lexington, KY** Rupp Arena December 17 & 18, 2024 Idaho Falls, ID* Mountain America Center December 21 & 22, 2024 Richmond, VA** Altria Theater December 21 & 22, 2024 Newark, NJ** NJPAC December 28 & 29, 2024 San Diego, CA* San Diego Civic Theatre January 4 & 5, 2025 Hershey, PA** Giant Center January 11 & 12, 2025 Phoenix, AZ* Arizona Financial Theatre January 11 & 12, 2025 Pittsburgh, PA** Benedum Center January 18 & 19, 2025 Tucson, AZ* The Linda Ronstadt Music Hall January 18 & 19, 2025 Roanoke, VA** Berglund Center January 21 & 22, 2025 Baltimore, MD** Hippodrome Theatre January 25 & 26, 2025 San Angelo, TX* Foster Communications Coliseum January 25 & 26, 2025 Denver, CO* Bellco Theatre February 1 & 2, 2025 Fairfax, VA** EagleBank Arena February 1 & 2, 2025 Cleveland, OH** Playhouse Square February 8 & 9, 2025 Columbus, OH** Mershon Auditorium February 15 & 16, 2025 Moline, IL** Vibrant Arena at the MARK February 18 & 19, 2025 Minneapolis, MN** Orpheum Theatre February 22 & 23, 2025 South Bend, IN** The Morris Performing Arts Center February 25 & 26, 2025 Detroit, MI**/*** Fox Theatre March 1 & 2, 2025 Omaha, NE** Orpheum Theater March 8 & 9, 2025 Evansville, IN** Old National Events Plaza March 15 & 16, 2025 Indianapolis, IN** Murat Theatre at Old National Centre March 22 & 23, 2025 Boston, MA** Boch Center Wang Theatre March 29 & 30, 2025 Philadelphia, PA** The Academy of Music April 12 & 13, 2025 Albany, NY** MVP Arena April 18 & 19, 2025 Springfield, MA** MassMutual Center April 22 & 23, 2025 Allentown, PA** PPL Center April 29 & 30, 2025 Syracuse, NY** Landmark Theatre May 3 & 4, 2025 Wilkes Barre, PA** Mohegan Arena May 6 & 7, 2025 Hartford, CT** The Bushnell May 17 & 18, 2025

*Indicates PAW Patrol Live! "Heroes Unite"

**Indicated PAW Patrol Live! "A Mighty Adventure"

***PPLGIFT offer not valid in Detroit, but a different discount is being offered. Please refer to the venue website for more details.

PAW Patrol Live! is based on the top rated animated preschool series PAW Patrol, airing on Nickelodeon and produced by Spin Master Entertainment. Since its debut in 2016, PAW Patrol Live! shows have been seen by 6 million people, providing families in over 40 countries with lifelong memories and spectacular theater experiences.

For more information, additional tour dates, and to purchase discounted tickets visit www.pawpatrollive.com. Follow PAW Patrol Live! on Facebook and Instagram at @pawpatrollive, and the hashtag #pawpatrollive.

About VStar Entertainment Group

VStar Entertainment Group is a leading entertainment company and producer of unforgettable live experiences for audiences in the U.S. and internationally. From concept through activation, VStar imagines and creates custom tours featuring original content and licensed, branded tours that provide highly engaging entertainment for fans of all ages. With nearly four decades of expertise in all aspects of event production, operations, and management, VStar delivers turnkey, in-house solutions for theatrical shows, interactive exhibits, and brand activations. Acquired in 2018 by global live entertainment leader, Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group, VStar has entertained millions of families with more than 40,000 live performances across 40 countries. For more information, visit vstarentertainment.com .

About Nickelodeon

Nickelodeon, now in its 45th year, is the number-one entertainment brand for kids. It has built a diverse, global business by putting kids first in everything it does. The brand includes television programming and production in the United States and around the world, plus consumer products, digital, location-based experiences, publishing and feature films. For more information or artwork, visit nickpress.com . Nickelodeon is a part of Paramount's (Nasdaq: PARA, PARAA) global portfolio of multimedia entertainment brands.

About Paramount Location-Based Entertainment & Experiences

Paramount Location-Based Entertainment & Experiences brings Paramount's stories and franchises to life across experiential touchpoints, including theme parks, hotel & resorts, water parks, cruises, pop-ups, attractions, themed restaurants, Broadway musicals, touring shows, and more. Driven by iconic consumer brands, Paramount Location Based Entertainment & Experiences operates globally with more than 50 restaurants, 7 hotels & resorts including Nickelodeon Punta Cana, Nickelodeon Riviera Maya and Paramount Hotels in Dubai, themed parks and family centers across the US, the UK, Spain, Germany, Australia, Italy, Belgium, China and Malaysia and stage shows including Mean Girls The Musical, The SpongeBob Musical, and the family touring hit PAW Patrol Live!

About Spin Master Corp.

Spin Master Corp. (TSX: TOY) is a leading global children's entertainment company, creating exceptional play experiences through its three creative centres: Toys, Entertainment and Digital Games. With distribution in over 100 countries, Spin Master is best known for award-winning brands PAW Patrol®, Hatchimals®, Bakugan®, Kinetic Sand®, Air Hogs®, Melissa & Doug®, Rubik's® Cube and GUND®, and is the global toy licensee for other popular properties. Spin Master Entertainment creates and produces compelling multiplatform content, through its in-house studio and partnerships with outside creators, including the preschool franchise PAW Patrol, and numerous other original shows, short-form series and feature films. The Company has an established presence in digital games, anchored by the Toca Boca® and Sago Mini® brands, offering open-ended and creative game and educational play in digital environments. Through Spin Master Ventures, the Company makes minority investments globally in emerging companies and start-ups. With 29 offices spanning nearly 20 countries, Spin Master employs close to 3,000 team members globally. For more information visit spinmaster.com or follow-on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter @spinmaster.

