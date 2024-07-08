PAW PROSPER LAUNCHES NEW SCHOLARSHIPS TO SUPPORT STUDENTS OF VETERINARY MEDICINE AND CONTINUING EDUCATION

DENVER, July 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Paw Prosper, a pet health and wellness portfolio that provides efficacious solutions to larger pet wellness challenges, is making a significant stride in supporting the future of veterinary medicine and the animal wellness industry with two new scholarships: the Paw Prosper Student of Veterinary Medicine Scholarship and the Paw Prosper Continuing Education Scholarship. Through this new program, Paw Prosper aims to provide financial support and encouragement for current and future professionals within the industry.

"Through our ongoing work with amazing professionals in the animal health and welfare industry, we have developed a deep appreciation and respect for their dedication to improving the lives of animals," said Ryan DeCaire, CEO of Paw Prosper. "We want to support the next generation of professionals who want to improve and innovate as a way to further our mission to help animals stay healthy for longer."

The Paw Prosper Student of Veterinary Medicine Scholarship will be open to undergraduate and graduate students in Veterinary Medicine. The Paw Prosper Continuing Education Scholarship will be open to professionals pursuing continuing education in advanced animal health and welfare studies. Both scholarships are open to residents of the United States and Canada and will require an application along with the submission of a 1000-word essay. Applications are open July 8th, 2024, and will be closed August 31st, 2024. Two recipients will be selected and notified in September and will receive $1,000 each.

"There is so much innovation and new information within the animal wellness industry that continuing education is required to stay on top of the latest techniques and research. Professionals must complete a certain amount of continuing education per year; however, this can be financially challenging," says Kara Amstutz, CEO of the Canine Rehabilitation Institute. "This scholarship will help those dedicated to providing the best care possible for their patients by taking some of the financial burden off their plate."

For more information on how to apply for the Paw Prosper Student of Veterinary Medicine Scholarship or the Paw Prosper Continuing Education Scholarship, please visit https://pawprosper.com/pages/scholarships .

About Paw Prosper

Paw Prosper is focused on helping pets stay healthy, recover quickly, and age gracefully. By focusing on truly efficacious solutions to the challenges of injury and aging, Paw Prosper aims to provide industry experts and pet parents alike with the products, tools, and information they need to help pets overcome larger wellness challenges. Paw Prosper was established in 2022 and is based in Denver, Colorado, with offices in Toronto, Canada; Branford, Connecticut; and The Netherlands. For more information, click here .

