Paw-some Presents

When searching for the right gift for your furry friend, consider his or her likes and dislikes when it comes to treats, toys and bedding, among other things, and look for gifts that align with favorite hobbies, such as fetch or taking walks, or things that can be easily personalized like leashes, beds and food bowls. Check with your local pet store, such as PetSmart, and inquire about some of its seasonal bestsellers like bedding or sweaters, for example, or recommendations for gifts that might be most appropriate for your dog or cat's breed.

Regardless of whether you're looking for something wearable, playful or maybe a little of both, you can find more gift ideas for the four-legged loved ones in your life at petsmart.com.

Optimal Comfort for Your Furry Friend

Make the holidays special, and extra comfortable, for your pet this season and beyond by giving him or her a warm place to rest with this cozy Merry & Bright Tree Hut Bed. The festive hut-style pet bed, which comes in the form of a colorful Christmas tree, provides plenty of seasonal cheer and features a removable pillow that can easily be washed or used as a separate resting spot.

Warm, Stylish Pet Attire

Keep your pet warm when the weather turns cold, and do so in style, with this Top Paw Red Buffalo Checkered Fleece pet sweater. Available in sizes to fit large and small dogs alike, the hooded fleece slips on and off easily and offers optimal comfort, warmth and fashion with a fabric fastener strap at the neck to ensure it stays in place.

