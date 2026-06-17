PawCo™ Expands Retail Footprint with Launch on Chewy, Bringing Science-Backed Dog Nutrition to Pet Parents Nationwide

The premium dog nutrition brand expands access to its veterinarian-formulated meals and treats through one of the largest U.S. pet retailers

SAN FRANCISCO, June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PawCo™, the premium dog nutrition company redefining modern pet wellness, just announced its official launch on Chewy, one of the leading online destinations for pet products. The expansion marks a significant milestone for the fast-growing brand, making its science-backed nutrition solutions more accessible to pet parents across the country.

PawCo™, the premium dog nutrition company just announced its official launch on Chewy

Through Chewy, customers can now shop a curated selection of PawCo's most popular products, including InstaBites, functional treats designed to support daily wellness, alongside the brand's Magic Bars and Magic Cookies, offered in a range of varieties targeting key areas of canine health, from gut and heart health to hip and joint support and healthy skin and coats. Developed with high-quality ingredients and veterinary oversight, each product is designed to deliver both targeted nutrition and exceptional taste.

Founded by scientist and animal lover Dr. Mahsa Vazin, PawCo is on a mission to create the smartest dog food on the market. By combining the expertise of board-certified animal nutritionists with cutting-edge food science and veterinary oversight, the brand is reimagining pet nutrition with innovative products that help dogs thrive while giving pet parents confidence in what they feed their companions.

As pet parents increasingly prioritize functional nutrition and proactive wellness for their dogs, PawCo's arrival on Chewy provides a trusted and convenient way for consumers to discover premium nutrition solutions tailored to their pets' evolving needs.

"Launching on Chewy represents an exciting next chapter for PawCo and our mission to help dogs live longer, healthier lives," said Dr. Mahsa Vazin, Founder and CEO of PawCo™. "Chewy has become a go-to destination for pet parents seeking high-quality products they can trust, and we're thrilled to make our science-backed nutrition more accessible to dog families nationwide."

The launch with Chewy marks an exciting step in PawCo's continued growth, further expanding access to the brand's innovative, science-backed nutrition solutions for dogs nationwide. As demand for premium pet wellness products continues to rise, PawCo remains committed to helping dogs live longer, healthier lives through thoughtfully formulated nutrition.

PawCo products are now available for purchase on Chewy.com. To learn more about the brand, follow PawCo on Instagram, at @pawcofoods, and on Linkedin.

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ABOUT PAWCO™

Founded by food scientist and animal lover Dr. Mahsa Vazin, PawCo™ is on a mission to create the smartest dog food on the market. By combining the expertise of board-certified animal nutritionists with cutting-edge food science and veterinary oversight, PawCo™develops complete, balanced, and functional meals and treats designed to support dogs at every stage of life. Each recipe is thoughtfully formulated with high-quality, whole-food ingredients to target key areas of canine health—including gut health, skin and coat, joints, immunity, heart health, and overall vitality—delivering both optimal nutrition and exceptional taste.

Beyond nutrition, PawCo™ is redefining modern pet care through a commitment to sustainability and animal welfare. The brand leverages plant-forward ingredients and responsible sourcing to reduce environmental impact without compromising on quality or performance. Through continued innovation across its product lineup and digital experience, PawCo™ empowers pet parents with smarter, more accessible solutions to support their dogs' long-term health and well-being.

SOURCE PawCo Foods