PAWCO FOODS EARNS PSC ACCREDITATION, SETTING A NEW STANDARD IN SUSTAINABLE DOG NUTRITION

News provided by

PawCo Foods

Dec 10, 2024, 11:45 ET

A landmark achievement in their mission to make ethical, plant-based dog food the future of pet care.

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PawCo Foods proudly announced its official accreditation by the Pet Sustainability Coalition (PSC), solidifying our commitment to ethical practices, environmental stewardship, and innovative dog nutrition. This milestone highlights the company's ongoing mission to revolutionize the dog food industry through sustainable and science-driven solutions.

PSC certification is a badge of honor for companies that meet rigorous standards for environmental and social responsibility. As a member of the PSC, PawCo Foods joins an esteemed group of brands working to make a measurable difference in the pet industry. This accreditation underscores their shared values of sustainability, ethical sourcing, and advancing practices that protect the planet for future generations.

Since its founding, PawCo Foods has remained at the forefront of sustainable innovation. Their impact to date includes:

  • Saving more than 2,000 livestock lives, thanks to their fully plant-based GreenMeat™ technology.

  • Conserving over 280 million liters of water, contributing to global water preservation efforts.

  • Avoided CO2 emissions by up to 935,000 kg, aligning with their goal to fight climate change.

By integrating advanced AI into their recipe development, PawCo Foods ensures every meal is optimized for nutrition while minimizing waste and environmental impact. These efforts, combined with their innovative vegan recipes, make PawCo Foods a true pioneer in the plant-based dog food movement. For conscientious dog owners, PSC certification affirms that choosing PawCo Foods means making a difference.

"At PawCo Foods, we believe that every bowl of dog food is an opportunity to make a positive impact on our planet. Becoming PSC-certified is a reflection of our unwavering commitment to sustainability, ethical practices, and the well-being of every dog," said Dr. Mahsa Vazin, Founder and CEO of PawCo Foods.

Looking ahead, PawCo Foods is dedicated to setting even higher sustainability standards and developing new plant-based innovations. Together with PSC, they're leading the charge for a greener, more ethical future for companion animals.

About PawCo Foods
PawCo Foods is the first AI-optimized plant-based dog nutrition solution, providing high-quality, sustainable, and scientifically formulated food for dogs. With innovative products and a strong determination to make a difference, PawCo Foods delivers exceptional nutrition while championing animal welfare and environmental responsibility. The company was founded by Dr. Mahsa Vazin, and started based on love and care for animals.

Learn more about the company at www.MyPawCo.com.

Contact information:
Company: PawCo Foods
Contact: Carolina Agredo
Email: growth@mypawco.com

SOURCE PawCo Foods

